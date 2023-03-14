Ex-VW boss Martin Winterkorn receives pension payments in the millions Sean Gallup/Getty Images

According to the VW annual report, Martin Winterkorn is the ex-board member who received the highest pension payment in the past year at 1.2 million euros – i.e. 100,000 euros per month. Behind the ex-manager, who was involved in the emissions scandal, is his successor Matthias Müller with 1.135 million euros in pension payments. Herbert Diess, who resigned from the group last year, can also look forward to an impressive pension in the future.

Anyone who is a member of the Volkswagen Board of Management does not have to worry about money. But former members also receive pensions that most people can only dream of. These pension payments to ex-board members are in the current VW annual report listed.

1. Martin Winterkorn

The former CEO of Volkswagen AG was at the helm of the group for almost eight and a half years – until he became the face of the emissions scandal and had to vacate his post. The Braunschweig Regional Court has brought charges against him for the affair. According to the annual report, Winterkorn received a pension payment of 1.208.400 Euro. That makes one monthly pension of 100,700 euros for the 75 year old.

2. Matthias Mueller

Matthias Müller succeeded Martin Winterkorn. He held the position as Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for less than three years and resigned in April 2018 along with his position as Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche SE. According to the annual report, he received pension payments from his former employer in the amount of 1.135.200 Euro – also 94,600 euros per month.

read too Up to 11.8 million euros a year: These are the top five earners on the Volkswagen Board of Management

3. Hans Dieter Pötsch

Pötsch had been a member of the board of directors of Volkswagen AG since 2003 and succeeded Martin Winterkorn as CEO of Porsche SE in 2015. He gave up his seat on the Volkswagen Board of Management to Frank Witter. He received pension payments from the group in 2022 in the amount of 834.000 Euro. This results in a monthly payment of 69,500 euros. In addition, Pötsch received due to his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen 420.000 Euro in the past year.

4. Herbert Diess

According to the annual report, the former VW boss did not receive any pension payments last year. As originally agreed, his employment contract will continue to run until October 24, 2025. However, Diess’ pension will amount to 50 percent of his basic salary in the future. In the 2022 financial year, his basic salary was 1.49 million euros. This results in an annual pension payment of 745.000 Euro. The Austrian therefore receives a monthly pension of around 62.000 Euro.

But Volkswagen is not so generous with all former board members. In contrast to Winterkorn and Co., the former Audi boss Rupert Stadler only receives fringe benefits in the amount of 787,30 Euro, as can be seen from the annual report. Like Winterkorn, Stadler is a suspect in the emissions scandal and has therefore already been in custody for four months. There has been a trial against him since September 2020.