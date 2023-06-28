War and migrants, Giorgia Meloni reports to the Chamber before the EU Council

MELONS IN THE BEFORE THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

“The phase that Europe, the West and the international system are experiencing has not changed, security in all areas, social and economic, remains the priority of our daily work. The defense of security and freedom cannot ignore from the strategic partnership between the EU and NATO. In view of the NATO summit in Vilnius, a working meeting with NATO secretary general Stoltenberg is scheduled for tomorrow before the start of the Council’s work”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in communications to the Chamber in view of the European Council.

Migrants, Meloni: “It’s a European challenge. I’m changing pace in the EU”

“The central theme will be that of immigration. It has finally been recognized that migration is a European challenge and requires European responses. If the issue of immigration is not tackled upstream, it is impossible to implement a fair and effective. We cannot leave to smugglers the power of who enters or doesn’t enter Europe”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says it in communications to the Chamber in view of the European Council. “This change of pace means keeping the attention high” on the countries of origin and transit on the Mediterranean shore. “These countries need adequate resources”, “an approach pioneered by our Mattei plan”. “The goal is ambitious but clear, we need equal and non-predatory development” in these countries, says the premier.

WATCH THE INTERVENTION

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

