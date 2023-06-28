makabi wants bunny ledeja | Sports

The brilliant wing center Zack Leday could become one of the biggest reinforcements for Maccabi Tel Aviv, who will not spare money for a player in positions four and five.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The fantastic results of Partizan in the recently ended season could not go unnoticed – the richest teams in Europe put players who wore the black and white jersey high on their wish list. The foreign colony of the Belgrade team is slowly falling apart, reportedly Kevin Panter has already signed for Barcelona, Matias Lessor is the new player of PanathinaikosDante Exum’s stay is under question, and the media is now moving from Serbia and Zeko Ledej!

The American basketball player is one of the priorities of Maccabi from Tel Aviv for this summer, reports the Israeli Portal “Izrael Hayom”! According to them, Maccabi is ready to invest big money in a player who will to be the team’s starting wing center next seasonand the first choice is the player who shone in the Partizan jersey during the entire campaign because he can also cover position five.



See description

Partizan remains without Zeko Ledej?! The American shone in Belgrade, and it is already known where he is going – he is their first wish!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 2 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 4 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 5 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

If the negotiations with Zeko Ledeja fail, Maccabi will turn to one of the backup options: Matt Costello from Baskonia, Peter Cornelius from Real or Jordan Miki from Virtus. One of the options was Bruno Kaboklo, but the Israelis received information that he will stay in Ulm, whose jersey he wore the previous season.

That reduced their room for maneuver, although it is clear that Zack Leday is the first desire of the famous club. It’s no wonder, considering the kind of season the American basketball player played in Partizan. He was one of the team’s best players who won the ABA league and appeared in the Top 8 stage of the Euroleague, where he narrowly missed knocking out the eventual winner, Real Madrid, from the competition.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

