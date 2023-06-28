Home » 11 – #sixteenwomen you say menopause and intestines
11 – #sixteenwomen you say menopause and intestines

by admin

Female #wellbeing is strongly linked to hormonal trends, which also impact the #intestines.

🚺 Poor levels of #hormones are related to lower abdomen swelling and alvo alteration. If during the fertile phase this is what happens on a monthly basis (in the days preceding the flow), in pre-menopause these symptoms become almost constant.

🤷 ♀️ The remedy? Act on intestinal bacteria starting from the choice of foods that influence them positively and reducing those that nourish them negatively. In this #carousel you will find some simple and practical suggestions to adopt every day.

