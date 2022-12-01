The hopes of a good outcome of the reindustrialization project are also linked to the fact that the Bagnoli della Rosandra site can boast, in addition to the significant spaces and the know-how of the workers, a very interesting logistical position, with its own quay on the port and a railway link that connects it to the Interporto of Trieste and to the national railway network.

Nobis (Fim Cisl): the agreement commits the government to support reindustrialization processes for the Bagnoli site

The national secretary of Fim Cisl Massimiliano Nobis, explaining that the agreement commits the government to support reindustrialization paths for the Bagnoli site, which can come from interlocutions, with potential operators interested in the factory, undertaken both by the company and by the government itself to be presented to Fim, Fiom, Uilm by 31 March 2022. «We believe – Nobis underlined – this agreement is important for evaluating the possible reindustrialization hypotheses with more time. For us, the resumption of work remains functional only to the objective of finding work continuity with a new industrial activity that can professionally enhance the current 337 employees of Warstila. We will assess the multinational’s willingness to remain in the Trieste site, with part of the current production activity, from the three-year industrial plan which they must present to us by 31 January. An agreement reached that finds support and guarantee of the commitments made with the important signatures of the Government and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region”.

Rosolen (Lavoro Fvg): «Firma allows possible access to conservative social safety nets»

“The signing of the agreement – declared the Councilor for Labor of the Fvg Region Alessia Rosolen – allows the Region and the Government, within their competence, to evaluate with the social partners and Wartsila Italia the possible access to conservative social shock absorbers for ensure the continuation of the production activity in the Bagnoli della Rosandra plants, while trade union organizations and Confindustria will take steps to ensure social safety nets for related workers. This agreement is the starting point of the reindustrialization process that is certainly more feasible with plants in ordinary production».

Usb does not sign the agreement and proclaims a strike

Voice out of the choir, that of the autonomous USB union, which has not signed the agreement and invites workers to strike on Friday 2 December. “After a demonstration with 15,000 people in the square, an extraordinary and continuous mobilization by male and female workers to defend their jobs – reads a USB note – it would have seemed normal and even dutiful that any agreement to be signed with Wartsila Italia Spa clearly contained the guarantee of the total safeguarding of jobs. The one instead signed during the night to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, is nothing more than the pass guaranteed to the company for the immediate release of engines, supplies and for the consequent closure of engine production sanctioned in black and white on 30 September 2023 after the intervention of the social safety nets”.