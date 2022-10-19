Listen to the audio version of the article

Water, electricity and gas. The 1,700 Italian workers of Coca-Cola HBC Italia, from October, will receive a new bonus of 800 euros with which they will be able to purchase goods and services through the company welfare platform and also request the reimbursement of bills, as soon as they are confirmed, by the Revenue Agency, the proposals of the DL Aiuti Bis.

The company explains that the new bonus is intended to be a sign of Coca-Cola’s closeness to its people in a particularly difficult period due to rising raw material costs and inflation. The 800 euros can be used for bills but also for other services, such as fuel vouchers, reimbursements for school or assistance expenses and for recreational activities.

«At Coca-Cola HBC Italia we listen to the needs of our collaborators and consider their well-being a fundamental factor. This € 800 welfare bonus is a further tangible sign of attention to our people, which is added to the various measures implemented during the most difficult months of the pandemic. It is also a way to demonstrate the company’s recognition for the great commitment made by colleagues in guaranteeing the success of our business in this particularly challenging year ”, explains Emiliano Maria Cappuccitti, People & Culture Director Coca-Cola HBC Italia.

The national secretaries of Fai-Cisl, Flai-Cgil and Uila-Uil, Alessandro Anselmi, Angelo Paolella and Michele Tartaglione, explain that they “appreciate the decision of Coca-Cola HBC Italia to give specific and important economic relief to workers of the group at a time when inflation and rising energy costs are eroding wages and decreasing household spending power ».

In view of the renewal of the second level supplementary contract, the new bonus seems a very positive signal to update an already very extensive welfare system that provides at least 12 days of smart working per month, a psychological support desk, an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) , where employees and their families can receive help in relation to personal and work issues and training dedicated to managers to provide them with the skills necessary to monitor and safeguard the psychophysical well-being of the team.