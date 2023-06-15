“We rebuild everything – even if it is destroyed again”

Will there also be the planned Business Advisory Board on the donor platform?

Yes, in this process we need to understand exactly what the economy needs to invest. This should then develop into the main private financing pillar for reconstruction. It is also clear that further state funds are needed, but we have not got that far yet.

Are there still German companies in Ukraine?

Yes, and these not so few German companies that are there are staying too – they don’t want any stranded investments and of course hope for good business after the war. This has to be done in a fair way. However, the Ukrainian government is primarily responsible for this.