Santa Fe vs América de Cali, will be the final of the Colombian Women’s League

América de Cali, the other finalist

At this time, the Cali team defeats the semifinalist Deportivo Pereira 4-0. The red devils in a game that they have controlled, ensure their pass to the final, with a global in their favor by 7 to 2.

Very early in the third minute of the match, Mariana Muñoz opened the scoring (1-0) for América de Cali, then, around 39′ the red devils added the 2-0 thanks to Catalina Usme, who scored.

After the break, the second part continued that very early on 46, experienced the goal of Daniela Castellanos, who put the lead 3-0 for the caleñas. At 58, Diana Ospina made it 4-0 in favor of the reds, who are reaching the final of the tournament.

Santa Fe will meet América de Cali again in a final of the Colombian Women’s League, after having experienced a first episode in 2020, in which the cardinals were crowned tournament champions. Will this be the revenge of the caleñas? Or the reign of the lionesses will continue.

