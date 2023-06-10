Weekend horoscope 10 and 11 June 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope 10 June 2023 and 11 June 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 10 – JUNE 11 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Better to be open about your anxieties than to repress your feelings and pretend everything is fine. Sharing your feelings can be a relief as the Gemini Sun in your house of communication aligns with wounded healer Chiron. Relieving yourself with a caring person you trust can reveal that you are not alone in your experiences. The Last Quarter Moon in sensitive Pisces and your subconscious realm can trigger emotions you’d rather not face. Giving voice to what you feel can be uncomfortable. At the same time, facing the reality of your experience can also be immensely liberating. Dare to be authentic and speak your truth. Time to let the healing begin!

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 10 – JUNE 11, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Are you ready to handle the problems you know. It is the unknown problems that arise without warning that can make you lose sleep. Nothing makes the security-conscious bull more insecure than financial matters. That’s why it’s smart to be prepared. The Sun-Chiron alignment for the day invites you to build your nest egg. Money won’t solve all your problems, but it makes it easier to maintain peace of mind when disaster strikes. Even the smallest contributions to your savings account will add up over time. The last quarter moon in Pisces turns your attention to the future. The best way to ensure you have the lifestyle you want is to be in the present.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 10 – JUNE 11, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: When it comes to team relationships, people often expect you to be the mediator who keeps things calm. As the sun in your sign syncs up with wounded healer Chiron in your community house, you may be asked to play peacemaker. You can identify a problem and propose a solution without getting caught up in the drama. If you and a friend are having an argument, talking about it can soothe hurt feelings and get your friendship back on track. You think you are confident enough to deal with an embarrassing situation. The last quarter moon in Pisces signals that this may not be the right time to take a personal matter public. Patience, Gemini.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JUNE 10 – JUNE 11, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : The adaptable Gemini Sun in your behind-the-scenes realm syncronizes with the fragmented Chiron in your professional sector, making this the perfect day for damage limitation. Fixing errors and cleaning up messes can play a role in the program. Trust your intuition when it warns you of a problem that needs fixing. Everyone trips and falls from time to time. What matters is that you get up and move on. This is how you develop strength and resilience. The last quarter moon in mystical Pisces signals that spiritual guidance may be the key to healing an emotional wound.

