Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 10 June draw: all the winning numbers

Here is today's draw, Saturday 10 June, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are. It was hit on the 6th Superenalotto by over 42 million euros. The winning bet was made in Teramo, at the Nicolini tobacco shop

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals, plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 10 June 2023: Bari: 27 – 54 – 21 – 40 – 16

Cagliari: 4 – 2 – 29 – 7 – 20

Firenze: 83 – 67 – 39 – 26 – 61

Genova: 24 – 10 – 35 – 83 – 74

Milano: 66 – 70 – 32 – 85 – 56

Napoli: 13 – 1 – 18 – 41 – 58

Palermo: 22 – 66 – 69 – 1 – 17

Roma: 54 – 14 – 69 – 39 – 64

Torino: 44 – 23 – 61 – 89 – 50

Venezia: 61 – 6 – 56 – 49 – 41

The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are: 1 – 2 – 4 – 6 – 10 – 13 – 14 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 27 – 29 – 44 – 54 – 61 – 66 – 67 – 70 – 83 Gold number: 27

Double gold: 27 – 54 Extra: 7 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 26 – 32 – 35 – 39 – 40 – 41 – 49 – 56 – 69 – 85 – 89

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. Superenalotto jackpot of 10-6-2023: €42,500,000 The 6 numbers of June 10, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. See also Streptococcus, the demand for swabs is growing. What are the symptoms and how to treat them The winning combination is: 08 – 30 – 33 – 40 – 64 – 78 The Joker number is: 42

The Superstar number is: 59 The 6 was hit, which totals 42,590,153.89 euros. The winning bet was made in Teramo, at the Nicolini tobacco shop. Victory was achieved with a one-euro chip. Tonight’s is the third victory of 2023, after the record one of 371.1 million on February 16 and the one of 73.8 million on March 25 last year. The jackpot for the next draw on June 13, 2023 will be €11,300,000





The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on June 13, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Genova 60 (missing from 114 draws)



Milano 6 (missing from 114 draws)

Torino 80 (missing from 103 draws)

Milano 76 (missing from 95 draws)

Genova 25 (missing from 85 draws)

Bari 30 (missing from 82 draws)

Palermo 77 (missing from 76 draws)

Palermo 56 (missing from 76 draws)

National 56 (missing from 74 draws)

Bari 4 (missing from 74 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 30 (missing from 82 draws) – 4 (from 74) – 46 (from 58)

Cagliari 28 (missing from 73 draws) – 37 (from 62) – 90 (from 54)

Florence 45 (missing from 70 extractions) – 63 (from 58) – 56 (from 55)

Genova 60 (missing from 114 draws) – 25 (from 85) – 13 (from 51)

Milan 6 (missing from 114 extractions) – 76 (from 95) – 11 (from 58)

Naples 49 and 40 (missing from 71 draws) – 31 (from 62) – 34 (from 60)

Palermo 77 and 56 (missing from 76 draws) – 33 (from 73) – 24 (from 66)

Rome 12 (missing from 68 extractions) – 75 (from 64) – 13 (from 48)

Turin 80 (missing from 103 draws) – 57 (from 71) – 5 (from 66)

Venice 20 (missing from 67 draws) – 15 (from 60) – 85 (from 59)

National 56 (missing from 74 draws) – 8 (from 65) – 34 and 19 (from 59) See also Champions League draw, where to see it. Live broadcast at 12: Inter, Milan and Napoli discover their opponents in the quarterfinals. - ilmessaggero.it The late numbers of the Superenalotto I am: 59 (yes 61) – 53 (yes 57) – 14 (yes 55) – 34 and 68 (yes 46) – 85 (yes 45)

371.1 million euros. It is the largest jackpot in the 25-year history of Superenalotto and it was won on February 16, 2023. The history of Superenalotto is therefore rewritten: the figure is the highest not only for Italy, but for the whole world. The winning sestina arrived after almost two years of waiting

“The win with ‘6’ points of 371,287,058.70 euros was achieved thanks to a carat system played through the Sisal systems bulletin board”. who hit the Superenalotto super prize of 371,133,424.51 euros will go 4,123,707.71 euros each, calculate Agimeg. Each of them, recalls the specialized newspaper, spent a share of 5 euros

With that of tonight there are 126 wins with the “6” made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category wins, they have been distributed prizes for over 5 billion euro

