Wellness Economy, the social benefits of living well in the new by Nerio Alessandri

«Wellness can give life to a new virtuous economy, the Wellness Economy, an opportunity for everyone: for governments to lower health care costs through policies that focus on prevention, for companies that invest in health, for collaborators who can derive a concrete benefit in terms of greater productivity and creativity, and above all for people, to live better and longer».

Thirty years of Wellnes

This is the thought of Nerio Alessandri, the founder of Technogym who at Rimini Wellness presented his new book – “Be Wellness: choose to live well”, published by Mondadori – exactly 30 years after the launch of the concept of Wellness, that is to say the search for a lifestyle based on regular physical exercise, healthy eating and a positive mental approach. A concept that today represents a vision, a global mega-trend, at the top of the priorities of governments, businesses and citizens. “Living long is not enough – adds Alessandri – the new paradigm will be to live well and for a long time: from simple longevity to healthy longevity”. In June 1993 right in Rimini in the then California Fair, progenitor of the current Rimini Wellness, in a sector dominated by the American stereotype of fitness, Alessandri proposed for the first time his idea of ​​Wellness which has its roots in Italian culture and in the “mens sana in corpore sano”.

Sports are not enough

Physical exercise is essential to achieve lasting psychophysical well-being. Yet, practicing a sport is not enough. In the new book, Alessandri thus reveals all the secrets for experiencing wellness, creating and maintaining the right balance between body, mind and spirit, in search of quality of life beyond the frame of fitness. But “Wellness Lifestyle” is not just a trend. In fact, incorrect lifestyles such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and poor diet represent a serious threat to each of us but also to economic and social sustainability. When we effortlessly manage to carry out our favorite activities, when food is a healthy pleasure and not a daily obsession, when physical exercise is an integral part of our life, then we can say we “be Wellness” and it will be society as a whole, explains Alessandri.

La “Piramide del Wellness”

In detail, the new book is divided into two parts. The first part focuses on the analysis of the three fundamental components of wellness: movement, nutrition and psychological well-being, well represented by the iconic “Pyramid of Wellness”. In the second part, he takes a look at the future by touching on topics that will become fundamental in the agendas of governments, public institutions and companies: the importance of physical exercise as prevention, healthy longevity, the role of genetics and new technologies. The book contains a series of fact sheets dedicated to which technologies, tools and initiatives Technogym has developed throughout its history to develop and support the Wellness movement. The book concludes with a positive look at the great potential of wellness in the field of the economy and sustainability: the more people who follow the Wellness Lifestyle, the less it will affect public health. Finally, Alessandri presents real metrics to measure the benefits of wellness on the economy, in a dynamic that takes the name of Wellness Economy.