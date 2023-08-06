Home » What do you need for Ma? This is why Mario Monti came out on Meloni
What do you need for Ma? This is why Mario Monti came out on Meloni

by admin
What do you need for Ma? This is why Mario Monti came out on Meloni

Mario Monti and Giorgia Meloni

“Meloni unexpectedly good”, the endorsement has all the flavor of a poisoned apple in an international key. Analyses

Mario Monti, after the usual slew of op-eds on the Corriere della Sera, has reappeared in Italian politics. “Meloni appreciated in Italy and abroad because she is good”, he declared referring to Meloni in a public speech with an eloquent title «Is Europe right? How sovereignties are sweeping away democracy in Europe». Thus begins the former Prime Minister paid by Giorgio Napolitano with the senatorship for life.

And then again: “In my opinion Meloni is visibly good, unexpectedly good… Since electoral promises were made in 2022, that even from Meloni they promised more ease on public finances, if the Prime Minister understands that certain issues cannot be joked about, he disappoints his electoral base on that issue, and on others he has to rage a little more. The men and women of the economy may think that financial matters are the most important, those affected by civil ones find themselves in much more difficulty”.

