American women were eliminated from the world championship because of one millimeter | Sport

The USA won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, but now they won’t even play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Izvor: Twitter/RespottedYellow/printscreen

The USA women’s soccer team will not defend the title at the World Cup! The American women ended their participation in the World Cup in the round of 16, and Sweden, after a better performance of penalties, reached the eight best national teams on the planet – and with a lot of luck. He ruled by just one millimeter, and VAR confirmed that it was a goal when Arsenal’s Lina Hurtig luckily managed to send the ball over the line!

The most dramatic detail at this year’s World Cup for women’s soccer occurred in the seventh series, with the score 4:4. A few seconds earlier, Kelly O’Hara missed for the advantage of the American national team, so Hurtig had the opportunity to end the match in which there were no goals either after 90 or after 120 minutes.

Lina shot, Alisa Nejher saved, but it will turn out that it was not enough. The American sent the ball high, it then fell on the line, from where Alisa tried to pull her out and at first no one knew if Sweden had scored a goal for the quarterfinals and the biggest world sensation. VAR technology was consulted, and as we have already said – the millimeter ruled. See how much the Swedish women beat the USA by:

By the way, in addition to O’Hara, who missed the last series, there are two more players among the tragic women in the American team. The young Sofia Smith missed in the fifth set and the Americans did not advance because of that. Even Megan Rapinoe was not accurate one round earlier, one of the most experienced and best players of the national team. At one time, the best soccer player in the world failed to overcome Zećira Mušović, a Swedish goalkeeper from the Balkans, so the USA will not be able to win the title for the third time in a row.

After today’s matches at the World Championship, it is known that there will be quarter-final pairs Spain – Netherlands and Japan – Sweden, while in the next two days there are four more matches to be played in order to know all the participants of the quarterfinals. England – Nigeria and Australia – Denmark are scheduled for Monday, while Colombia – Jamaica and France – Morocco will be played on Tuesday.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

