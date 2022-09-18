Our reporter Qin Xiao reported in Beijing

On September 15, Adobe, a well-known graphics, image and other software manufacturer, announced that it will acquire Figma, an online design collaboration tool platform, for a total of about US$20 billion (about 140 billion yuan) in half cash and half stock. The transaction is expected to Completion in 2023.

Dylan Field, CEO of Figma, publicly stated last year: “Our goal is only Figma, not Adobe.” Now, Figma will be owned by Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE).

Internet industry observer Zhang Shule analyzed the reporter of “China Business News“: “Figma, as a competitor of Adobe, is driven by cloud computing, cloud office, home office and other trends, this acquisition is not for snow, but in an independent In this state, an online collaboration support with Adobe series software is formed, Adobe’s ‘cloud turnaround’ is realized, and a new industry situation of 1+1>2 is achieved.”

Intended to open up the cloud market

According to relevant data, Figma was established in 2012. It is a web-based interface design collaboration tool that can save projects in the cloud at all times, so that multiple users can comment or modify designs in real time.

Guotai Junan Securities said in a research report that Figma is a software that can be used on all platforms. As long as users can open web pages, they can theoretically use this tool. It does not need to occupy local memory for storing files, and can even design Share it with everyone as a link. As of the end of July 2021, Figma is valued at $10 billion after its Series E financing.

According to the announcement issued by Adobe’s official website, Adobe will acquire a total of about 20 billion US dollars in cash and stock, of which about half is in cash and half in stock, and adjusted according to custom. About 6 million additional restricted shares will be awarded to Figma’s CEO and employees over a four-year period following the closing of the deal.

It is worth noting that, according to public information, as of September 2, Adobe held less than $4 billion in cash and equivalents.

Zhang Shule told reporters that Adobe, as the top giant in the global graphics and image field, although its cash flow is not as good as Apple’s, it is the most prudent and determined way to choose a mixed cash-stock transaction. There will be pressure, but it will not be great.

Jefferies (JEF) analyst Brent Thill said the deal “looks expensive.” Figma has a leading tool in UI/UX design with a loyal following, and it competes with ADBE DX, a web and app design tool. Combining Figma with Adobe’s Creative Cloud “should make Adobe’s complete solution even more compelling,” said Brent Thill.

Compared with the transaction price, industry insiders are more worried that if the transaction goes through, Figma’s future independence may be uncertain.

However, Dylan Field said: “Adobe will keep Figma autonomous in the future, and we have no current plans to adjust Figma pricing, including continuing to offer free options for educational users.”