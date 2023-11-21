Home » What does MSC plan to do with the port of Hamburg?
“The port of Hamburg must become more attractive for its customers,” MSC Germany boss Nils Kahn recently tried to explain in an interview with “Welt” what his company is about. However, hardly anyone knows what that means. Judging by the previous investment agreements alone, it is not possible to say “what and when will happen to the port,” says an insider who is well familiar with the previous agreements between HHLA and the city. “The contracts alone do not indicate what business policy will be pursued in the future.”

