The bend-over jump with full rotation to the push-up-bend-landing in artistic gymnastics is now called “The Moerz”. As Austria’s gymnastics association announced on Monday, Alissa Mörz was confirmed by the World Gymnastics Association (FIG) as the inventor of her gymnastics element, which was shown for the first time at a major event. The 21-year-old from Burgenland showed the element at the European Championships in Antalya this year.

Read more …

Share this: Facebook

X