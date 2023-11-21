Digital infrastructures, stop in L’Aquila of the ‘TourFor5G’ – News

The ‘TourFor5G’ stopped in L’Aquila, a series of meetings in the area to discuss the value of digital infrastructures, 5G and the relevance of the territories, also to achieve the objectives of the Pnrr to encourage the country’s digital transition. The meeting, entitled ‘Digital innovation and growth of territories’, was held at Palazzo Fibbioni and was promoted by For in partnership with Inwit. Among those present were Antonella Ballone, president of the Gran Sasso d’Italia Chamber of Commerce, Pierlugi Biondi, mayor of L’Aquila, senators Michele Fina, Etelwardo Sigismondi and Guido Quintino Liris, as well as Eleonora Laurini (Ance Giovani) and Michelangelo Suigo, director External relations, Communication and Sustainability of Inwit (Italian Wireless Infrastructures). An event moderated by Claudio Velardi, president of For. “L’Aquila – underlined Mayor Biondi – is among the first Italian cities to have launched the Sicura project, financed by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and aimed at the creation of a house of emerging technologies, a technology transfer center relating to 5G and artificial intelligence applications.





Security, from cybersecurity to environmental protection and structural monitoring of buildings, has until now represented the underlying theme of the structure.





encouraging new technologies for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises, which significantly characterize the productive fabric of the internal areas of Abruzzo, is part of the growth strategy of the territories”.





“The creation of digital and shared infrastructures – declared Michelangelo Suigo of Inwit – contributes to bridging territorial gaps and giving life to a more inclusive and sustainable development model. It is essential to increase awareness and information on the value of telecommunications towers “As Inwit – he said again – we have contributed to the digitalisation of the city, the coverage of the Regional Council with our Das microantennas and we are working to cover 7 areas of the province, now in digital divide, thanks to the 5G densification Italy Plan of the Pnrr”

