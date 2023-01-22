For family financial management, the rules of 4321 are: 40% use investment financial management, 30% living expenses, 20% time deposits, and 10% purchase insurance. The assets in each family are different, but when it comes to financial management, the 4321 financial management rule is a more reasonable allocation.

What is the 4321 rule of family finance

In family financial management, according to the 4321 financial management rules, you can allocate your own funds in a better way, and you can also make specific adjustments according to your own situation. However, it should be noted that the funds used for investment and financial management should be low-risk. Fund-based, stable income, low risk, is suitable for family financial management. In terms of living expenses, you can also consider depositing it into current financial management such as Yu’ebao and Lingqiantong. It will generate income every day, but you can also spend it at any time. When using it for savings, you should consider that the whole family chooses time deposits. It is relatively stable, and there is no risk, and there will not be too much pressure. When it is used for insurance, you can choose carefully, and then buy insurance for your family.