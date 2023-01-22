Home Business What is the 4321 rule of family finance and how to operate it-Stock City Finance
Business

What is the 4321 rule of family finance and how to operate it-Stock City Finance

by admin
What is the 4321 rule of family finance and how to operate it-Stock City Finance

For family financial management, the rules of 4321 are: 40% use investment financial management, 30% living expenses, 20% time deposits, and 10% purchase insurance. The assets in each family are different, but when it comes to financial management, the 4321 financial management rule is a more reasonable allocation.

What is the 4321 rule of family finance

In family financial management, according to the 4321 financial management rules, you can allocate your own funds in a better way, and you can also make specific adjustments according to your own situation. However, it should be noted that the funds used for investment and financial management should be low-risk. Fund-based, stable income, low risk, is suitable for family financial management. In terms of living expenses, you can also consider depositing it into current financial management such as Yu’ebao and Lingqiantong. It will generate income every day, but you can also spend it at any time. When using it for savings, you should consider that the whole family chooses time deposits. It is relatively stable, and there is no risk, and there will not be too much pressure. When it is used for insurance, you can choose carefully, and then buy insurance for your family.

See also  Coronavirus, Confindustria's shock proposal: no vaccine, no job and zero salary

You may also like

Stock exchanges, what can happen with the quarterly...

The latest studies on climate change: “Damage for...

Strengthening Support to Expand Domestic Demand and Promoting...

Urso’s appeal to petrol stations: “Revoke the strike”....

The king of 240W flash charging!Real Me GT...

Chinese New Year, maxi opportunity for the big...

An avalanche of corporate bonds: record issues in...

National Bureau of Statistics: Energy Production in December...

In 2022, my country’s GDP will exceed 120...

Protest by petrol stations on 25-26 January, Assoutenti’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy