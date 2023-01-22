Original title: 8 overseas players were selected for the national football training list. The Chinese women’s football team is doing its best to prepare for the World Cup

The Chinese women’s football team announced a new national football training list on January 20, 2023. Among them are eight outstanding players who have studied abroad. This training camp included 34 players, basically including the strongest lineup in China. Except for a few players who are still studying abroad and have been working hard in their teams, this training camp is not only for better preparation for the World Cup. It is also to better prepare for the international warm-up match between the Swedish women’s football team and the Irish women’s football team in mid-to-late February.

We observed that the national football training list included Wang Shuang, who is traditionally the strongest offensive player in the Chinese women’s football team. Wang Shuang has been leaving messages on the Louisville Athletic Women’s Football Team before and is doing her best to strive for the peak state of her career. And now in the Ligue 1 Women’s Football Paris Women’s Football lineup, Li Mengwen and Yang Lina, who also studied abroad for the Paris Women’s Football Team, are also selected for this training list. It can be said that the lineup is very strong.

And the team also includes Wu Chengshu and Xiao Yuyi who are studying abroad in Australia. Xiao Yuyi helped the Chinese women's football team score a lore goal in the Asian Cup in early 2022. And Wu Chengshu played with an injury in the A-League Women's Football League just one month after facial surgery. And lost no time to score a goal with his face, helping the A-League women's football team Canberra United beat the Newcastle Jets 5-1 in the tenth round of the A-League. In addition, in the Celtic Women's Football Team of the Scottish Women's Super League, Shen Mengyu, who has firmly established his main position and performed outstandingly, has also joined the game lineup. Shen Mengyu is currently only 21 years old, not only outstanding in strength, but also very young. She is also the future hope of the Chinese women's football team. Zhang Linyan, who is currently studying abroad in the Grasshopper Women's Football team of the Swiss Women's Football Super League, has also joined the lineup. Although Zhang Linyan is not tall, she has a strong game reading ability. After studying abroad to the Swiss Women's Super League, he scored 5 goals in just half a season and became the seventh-ranked player in the scorer list. He is also the second highest scoring player on the team. Zhang Linyan is also a key player in helping the Chinese women's football team beat the South Korean team in the 2023 Women's Football Asian Cup. Shui Qingxia We have noticed that the main purpose of the Chinese women's football training and overseas study abroad is to prepare for the World Cup, and will also start warm-up matches with the two La Liga women's football teams, the Swedish women's football team and the Irish women's football team in mid-to-late February. And the schedule interval is only 2 to 3 days, which is also to form the strongest lineup in China to simulate the World Cup schedule. Including the addition of overseas players such as Tang Jiali and Wang Shuang to the training team, it is also to hone the team's cohesion and improve combat effectiveness. Eight overseas players joined the training lineup in order to better prepare for the World Cup. Of course, it is also for the Chinese women's football team to strive for good results and improve their international rankings in the match against the Swedish women's football team, which is currently ranked third in the world, and the Erland women's football team, which is currently ranked 23rd in the world. At the same time, the coaching staff can also arrange a tit-for-tat tactical lineup based on the performance of the players. Letting outstanding players gather together and start the warm-up match is also to achieve good results in the warm-up match to enhance the self-confidence of the Chinese women's football team. It is believed that the Chinese women's football team can gain experience, improve their strength, and achieve ideal training effects in preparation for the World Cup. What do you think of the training list of Chinese women's football information and the addition of eight overseas players to the new training team? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

