MOSCA – The last to warn Western countries against giving Ukraine more powerful weapons was Vjacheslav Volodin. “If Washington and NATO provided weapons that would be used to target peaceful cities and to attempt to seize our territories as they threaten to do, they would unleash retaliation with more powerful weapons,” the chairman of the Duma wrote on the Telegram messaging app. member of the Security Council headed by the president Vladimir Putinas well as former First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.