Home World The Speaker of the Russian Parliament: Ready for reprisals with more powerful means
World

The Speaker of the Russian Parliament: Ready for reprisals with more powerful means

by admin
The Speaker of the Russian Parliament: Ready for reprisals with more powerful means

MOSCA – The last to warn Western countries against giving Ukraine more powerful weapons was Vjacheslav Volodin. “If Washington and NATO provided weapons that would be used to target peaceful cities and to attempt to seize our territories as they threaten to do, they would unleash retaliation with more powerful weapons,” the chairman of the Duma wrote on the Telegram messaging app. member of the Security Council headed by the president Vladimir Putinas well as former First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.

See also  Egypt activist and intellectual Alaa Abdel Fattah was sentenced to 5 years in prison

You may also like

Those “Documents Men” racing against time to save...

Workplace health: Sitting is bad for your health:...

Usa, Louisiana: 12 injured in a shooting in...

“So we go in search of centenarians.” Which...

Ukraine, deputy minister arrested: he took bribes on...

Brazil and Argentina, the work for the common...

Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister...

Brazil and Argentina towards the creation of a...

Pope Francis wishes peace and happiness to all...

Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy