Home Business What is the prospect of sodium batteries in the “first year of mass production”?丨Industry Outlet
Business

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in the “first year of mass production”?丨Industry Outlet

by admin
What is the prospect of sodium batteries in the “first year of mass production”?丨Industry Outlet

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-21 15:11:16

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On March 20, the General Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of New Energy Storage Industry in Guangdong Province”, which mentioned a development goal: by 2025, the operating income of the new energy storage industry in the province should be Reach 600 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%. The “Opinions” also stated that it is necessary to tackle key problems in sodium-ion battery technology, strengthen technical research on sodium-salt and water-based sodium-ion batteries, increase energy density, and solve technical problems such as short life and fast discharge.

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in the “first year of mass production”?丨Industry Outlet

On March 20, the General Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of New Energy Storage Industry in Guangdong Province”, which mentioned a development goal: by 2025, the operating income of the new energy storage industry in the province should be Reach 600 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%. The “Opinions” also stated that it is necessary to tackle key problems in sodium-ion battery technology, strengthen technical research on sodium-salt and water-based sodium-ion batteries, increase energy density, and solve technical problems such as short life and fast discharge.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Sales starting between 2 and 5 January: exhibitors are asking for clearer rules

You may also like

Artificial intelligence: This is what Bill Gates thinks...

Weather changes everything. Rains, cold and even snow...

balancing act for the Fed in interest rate...

ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on...

Belgin Kaplan: At 21, she took over the...

Drought, damage for 6 billion to businesses

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P...

Habeck dissatisfied with the current status of the...

Fintech, innovation comes from the alliance with traditional...

I live from Airbnb rentals: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy