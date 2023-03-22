Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-21 15:11:16 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On March 20, the General Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of New Energy Storage Industry in Guangdong Province”, which mentioned a development goal: by 2025, the operating income of the new energy storage industry in the province should be Reach 600 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%. The “Opinions” also stated that it is necessary to tackle key problems in sodium-ion battery technology, strengthen technical research on sodium-salt and water-based sodium-ion batteries, increase energy density, and solve technical problems such as short life and fast discharge.

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in the “first year of mass production”?丨Industry Outlet