What signal does the Bank of Japan send if it remains on hold? When will negative interest rates end?Summary of latest interpretations from institutions

**Bank of Japan Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Signaling Caution and Stability**

In a recent monetary policy statement issued on December 19, the Bank of Japan decided to keep the short-term policy interest rate unchanged at -0.1%, signaling a continuation of its current monetary policy. The bank also stated its intention to maintain an appropriate amount of Japanese government bond purchases and guide the 10Y Japanese government bond yield to remain around 0%.

Market expectations were divided leading up to the Bank of Japan’s interest rate meeting, with many speculating on the possibility of an early exit from the negative interest rate policy. However, the bank did not announce the cancellation of negative interest rates, suggesting a cautious approach to potential policy changes.

Analysts at CITIC Construction Investment emphasized the potential impact of canceling negative interest rates, stating that it would mark the first interest rate increase in 17 years and could have a significant impact on the Japanese economy and the yen’s exchange rate. The continued uncertainty in wage and price trends, along with risks in the Japanese economy and inflation trends, also indicate a need for caution in adjusting monetary policy.

Looking forward, CITIC Securities believes that the Bank of Japan may choose to exit negative interest rates around April next year. This cautious approach aims to ensure that the virtuous cycle of moderate wage and price increases is stable enough before proceeding with the normalization of monetary policy.

The decision to maintain the current policy reflects the bank’s desire to avoid hastily adjusting the current negative interest rate policy, which has less obvious side effects. The Bank of Japan’s careful approach suggests a commitment to ensuring stability and prudently managing any potential monetary policy changes in the future.