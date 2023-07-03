What small-scale climate protection has to do with a strong AfD

Let’s look at climate policy, for example. The actions of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate in terms of climate protection are currently like a bad sketch. Instead of relying on sustainable and at the same time economical solutions, the ministry stuck to the heavily regulating heating law. After all, the traffic light was able to significantly improve the law and its consequences in the last few meters – the approach is still wrong. At the EU level, too, the EU Buildings Directive threatens to further influence property stocks and the market.

All of these decisions are fueling dissatisfaction among the population. This can be seen in the current trend in Germany: the AfD is currently in third place in the polls, ahead of the SPD. The party is now celebrating further successes in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.

This is serious and dangerous. Because the AfD lacks sustainable solutions. She rejects the climate agreement and measures to protect the climate. The AfD does not offer any solutions for the big issues such as internal and external security, social policy that is fair to the generations, education, job security, integration into the labor market and a sensible climate policy, only slogans with serious consequences.

