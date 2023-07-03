a single dose of “Klotho” improves memory

MeteoWeb

An injection can enhance memory function in aged primates. This is demonstrated by a study byUniversity of California, in San Francisco, USA, published in Nature Aging. A single administration of klothoa longevity protein, may improve cognitive function in aged monkeys. “The results may represent a step towards the clinical translation of klotho as a treatment to rejuvenate brain function”, said the authors. Cognition is a key brain function that is eroded by aging and age-related pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

As the world‘s population ages, cognitive defects have become a biomedical challenge requiring effective pharmacological interventions. The presence of the longevity protein, klotho, which has been shown to extend lifespan in mice, decreases with age. This protein has recently been found to improve synaptic function and enhance cognition in mice.

Effects of Klotho

To test whether klotho has similar effects on cognition in nonhuman primates, Dena Dubal of the University of California and colleagues administered a single low dose of klotho, consisting of about 10 micrograms per kilogram of body weight, to 18 macaques rhesus elderly with a mean age of 22 years. The results show that a single dose of klotho leads to an improvement in the cognitive functions of aged primates. Measurements were made with tests assessing working and spatial memory.

The researchers found that the improvements caused by the administration of the protein persist for at least two weeks. Higher doses did not show any cognitive improvement. “The beneficial effects of klotho on cognition also extend to nonhuman primates and these findings could be useful for the future development of an intervention to counteract cognitive decline in elderly humans”concluded the authors.

