What will managers in the digital industry earn in 2023?

What do managers deserve in 2022? So what can candidates benchmark themselves against now and today? Which skills and abilities were particularly in demand?

Further climbing, but less steep – and with the option to pull out. This is how the results of this year’s C-level salary study by the Berlin executive search boutique i-Potentials can be summarized. The analysis is based on a data set consisting of 1,779 questionnaires. The personnel consultancy asked people who work on the first and second management levels of companies in the German digital economy about job profiles, fixed salaries and variables.

The leadership experts wanted to find out: What do managers deserve in 2022? So what can candidates benchmark themselves against now and today? Which skills and abilities were particularly in demand? What do you have to have for a top job in the digital industry? Early-stage, scale-up or corporate – where are the best opportunities?

