Home » What will managers in the digital industry earn in 2023?
Business

What will managers in the digital industry earn in 2023?

by admin
What will managers in the digital industry earn in 2023?

What do managers deserve in 2022? So what can candidates benchmark themselves against now and today? Which skills and abilities were particularly in demand? Getty/ Yulia Reznikov/ We Are/ Dominik Schmitt

Further climbing, but less steep – and with the option to pull out. This is how the results of this year’s C-level salary study by the Berlin executive search boutique i-Potentials can be summarized. The analysis is based on a data set consisting of 1,779 questionnaires. The personnel consultancy asked people who work on the first and second management levels of companies in the German digital economy about job profiles, fixed salaries and variables.

The leadership experts wanted to find out: What do managers deserve in 2022? So what can candidates benchmark themselves against now and today? Which skills and abilities were particularly in demand? What do you have to have for a top job in the digital industry? Early-stage, scale-up or corporate – where are the best opportunities?

Read too

Unprecedented wave of layoffs: There have recently been layoffs at these startups

See also  Pensions: the Pensami service on the INPS Mobile app

You may also like

The Spectacular Future of Artificial Intelligence According to...

Inflation in Italy, increasingly poorer families: the ACLI...

China Securities Regulatory Commission: Regulatory measures to promote...

The electric car manufacturer can learn this from...

“Cybersecurity and policies WindTre will provide more services...

Tesla: Citizens vote against expansion of the factory...

Toyota Recalls 280,000 Trucks and SUVs Over Transmission...

Resolution 46 of 02/13/2024 – Authorization to provide...

Everything on stocks – everything on one card?

Salvatore Palella takes over Everli. Capital increase of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy