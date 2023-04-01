Listen to the audio version of the article

Reopening in grand style for Gardaland, the Merlin Entertainments theme park that starts the season with 5 new features. These are Jumanji -The Labyrinth, the Nautilus live show in the Gardaland Theatre, the reconstruction of Modern Milan in the Miniland area of ​​Legoland Water Park, the film Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure in the 4D cinema and ending with the CoComelon Meet&Greet. Generally, parks feature one new attraction each season. The largest share of investments, over 20 million, was destined for Jumanji -The Labyrinth, the ideal continuation of the novelty introduced last year.

Merlin aims to offer an immersive experience in the settings of the Sony Pictures fantasy adventure film series with a walking path that first transports you to the world of Jumanji and then develops into an adventure between special effects, mazes, sudden detours, reconstruction of a corner of the jungle with over 2,000 real plants, surprise effects before arriving at the Temple of the Elephant, the only way out that allows you to bring water back to the kingdom of Jumanji.

This year the Gardaland Theater offers Nautilus, an emotionally engaging live show with a strong technological component, which sees the contribution of the journalist Cesara Buonamici. The public, surrounded by large portholes and an imposing skylight, will have the sensation of being in the observation room of the legendary vessel Nautilus of the brilliant Captain Nemo, ready to live the incredible experience of an underwater exploration in the ocean depths. Strong points of Nautilus will be the participation of the spectator within the show as well as the technological component that amplifies the surprise effects and the emotional impact of the spectators.

In the Miniland area of ​​the Legoland Water Park, a faithful reconstruction of Milan at the beginning of the 21st century was created on a 1:20 scale with the urban landscape built with around 400,000 Lego bricks. There are the Torre Velasca, the Pirelli skyscraper designed by Gio Ponti, the colorful Torre Arcobaleno, the Diamantone, the Bosco Verticale, Casa della Memoria and the unmistakable commercial area of ​​City Life with its three towers: Isozaki (Allianz), Libeskind (PwC) and Torre Hadid. Do not miss the UnipolSai Tower and the unmistakable NH Hotel Fiera. The whole is populated by citizens, tourists and workers with the classic “Type 1928” tram.

«With over 3 million visitors to the Resort in 2022, we reached and exceeded visitors before the pandemic – says Sabrina De Carvalho, CEO of Gardaland -. This result was also achieved thanks to Gardaland’s ability to renew itself: in the last 3 years we have invested over 50 million euros and collaborated with major players in the entertainment world such as Lego (which in 2019 bought for 6.6 billion euros all parks of Merlin ed) and Sony Pictures entertainments. Currently 75% of visitors to the park come from all over Italy but foreign tourists are also gradually returning with a predominance of guests from Germany, Austria, Holland and Switzerland, in addition to organized groups coming mainly from Eastern Europe and Israel. The incidence of foreigners on the three hotels of the Resort is much higher – continues the CEO – where tourists from abroad exceed 40% mainly from German-speaking countries, in line with the trend of visitors to Lake Garda , followed by Israel and France».