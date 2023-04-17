When the company pays for lovesickness therapy

Do you have an example?

For example, there is the case of a very successful commercial lawyer who also came to me because of a separation. I’m working with her on completely different topics now. Her relationships have always been very destructive – she wanted to change that. In the course of the coaching it became clear that she avoids relationships. Unconsciously, she kept looking for men who were far away. So she liked long-distance relationships. Due to her biography, she has always avoided, of course unconsciously, getting really close to men – physically and mentally. This client is afraid of intimacy and needs a lot of autonomy. She always needs a safe distance from her partners; a weekend relationship is of course perfect for this. This was a groundbreaking realization for her. We are currently working on why this is so and what needs to happen to her so that she can finally find a partner with whom she can live well and fulfillingly. Or the younger woman who also came because of lovesickness. Incidentally, we often look at early childhood at work. Her father plays an important role, as he has extremely high expectations of her. She has a belief that has accompanied her her whole life: Failure is not an option. As a result, she always stuck to everything, especially the things that weren’t good for her. She has put a lot of energy into destructive love relationships and has stayed in jobs that have left her completely overwhelmed and drained. She just couldn’t give up. In the coaching she worked out a lot for herself and understood why she is the way she is. She has since taken a job that is less demanding. Now she has the freedom to find a work-life balance. And she approaches relationships differently. Incidentally, that is the fascinating thing about systemic coaching. A cog is set in motion and the whole system suddenly changes – I always find that fascinating.