Which stocks did the 30 tens of billions of private placements increase their positions? The top ten tradable shareholders of 113 listed companies are now tens of billions of private equity



Financial Associated Press, October 29 (Reporter Liu Chaofeng)The list of tens of billions of privately held stocks in the third quarter was released. Which stocks were increased and which stocks were called out? The market is highly concerned. According to the statistics of Private Equity Pai Pai.com, as of October 27, 30 private equity products of 10 billion yuan had entered the list of the top ten tradable shareholders of 113 listed companies, calculated according to the closing price on September 30 (the same below), with a total stock market value of 400.09 billion.

Specifically, the theory of evolution bought the top ten shareholders of Dongwei Technology for 300 million, and Dongwei Technology rose by 79% in the third quarter. Heyuan Private Equity increased its positions aggressively. In the third quarter, Xinjin held shares in Xiamen Tungsten Industry, Platinum Branch New Materials, and Tongling, with a cumulative stock market value of nearly 300 million. Kweichow Moutai continued to increase its holdings. Jinhui Rongsheng Fortune increased its holdings of 1.08 million shares in the third quarter, and the cumulative stock market value at the end of the quarter was 14 billion yuan, but Kweichow Moutai fell by 27% in a single month in October. Gao Yi Assets lightened up Tongce Medical and Huadong Medicine in the third quarter.

Several tens of billions of private equity firms believe that the current market valuation and sentiment have bottomed out, corporate profits are still bottoming out, and the follow-up macro and market still face many uncertainties.

The theory of evolution buys Dongwei Technology for 300 million

According to statistics from the Private Equity Pai Pai Network, as of October 27, a total of 30 private equity products of 10 billion yuan had entered the list of the top ten tradable shares of 113 listed companies, with a total stock market value of 40.009 billion yuan (according to the close on September 30). price calculation, the same below). Among them, 18 listed companies increased their holdings, 25 newly entered listed companies, and 21 listed companies decreased their holdings, while 49 shares remained unchanged.

The theory of evolution 300 million “real money” bought the top ten shareholders of Dongwei Technology. In the third quarter, Evolution Xinjin held 2 million shares of Dongwei Technology, with a market value of 299 million yuan. Shenzhi Assets newly held 2.13 million shares of MGI, a medical device stock, with a market value of 229 million yuan. Dongwei Technology rose 79% in the third quarter, and MGI rose 7%.

Heyuan private equity increased its positions in a large scale. In the third quarter, new entrants held Xiamen Tungsten Industry, Platinum Branch New Materials, and Tongling shares, of which 7.96 million shares were held in Xiamen Tungsten Industry, with a market value of 180 million yuan. Platinum Branch New Materials, Tongling shares The market value of the holdings is 67.03 million yuan and 49.86 million yuan respectively.

Xuanyuan Investment Xinjin holds a number of stocks such as Desheng Technology, Capital Online, Saiwei Electronics, Dayu Water Saving, etc. Among them, it holds 5.98 million shares of Desheng Technology, with a market value of 91.1 million yuan; Capital Online holds 930 million shares. shares, with a market value of 96.49 million yuan; Sai Microelectronics holds 4.02 million shares with a market value of 54.46 million yuan, and Desheng Technology rose by more than 30% in the third quarter.

Xie Investment Xinjin holds 3.68 million shares of Guansheng, with a market value of about 55.82 million yuan; Juming Investment Xinjin holds 324 shares of Click, with a market value of about 49.38 million yuan; Lande has 1.09 million shares, with a market value of 33.66 million yuan; Mingcai Investment Xinjin holds 3 million shares of Dayou Energy, with a market value of about 15.15 million yuan.

Kweichow Moutai gains tens of billions of private equity holdings

In the third quarter, tens of billions of private equity increased their holdings of individual stocks, mainly in different fields such as precious metals, steel, electronic components, logistics, chemical pharmaceuticals, and environmental protection; the reduction of individual stocks was mainly concentrated in medicine and medical care, chemicals, general equipment, semiconductors and other fields.

Jinhui Rongsheng Wealth increased its holdings of Kweichow Moutai by 1.08 million shares in the third quarter, and the cumulative stock market value at the end of the third quarter was about 14 billion yuan, an increase of 930 million yuan over the previous period. Kweichow Moutai entered a downward range in October. As of October 28, the monthly decline expanded to 27% and closed at 1,360 yuan.

Gaoyi Assets reduced its holdings of Hengli Hydraulics by about 28.5 million shares in the third quarter, but still held 21.5 million shares, with a market value of about 974 million yuan at the end of the period. Although it was reduced by Gao Yi, Hengli Hydraulics was increased by Dongfanghong’s fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Bureau in the third quarter. In addition, Gaoyi Assets also reduced its holdings in medical services and pharmaceutical business stocks in the third quarter, including Tongce Medical and Huadong Medicine. At the end of the third quarter, its market value was 295 million yuan and 283 million yuan respectively.

In the third quarter, Yingshui Investment reduced its holdings of Tuowei Information by about 3.23 million shares and still held 18.76 million shares. Tuowei Information experienced a “deep V” reversal in September and October, with an increase of more than 20% since October.

In the third quarter, Ruiyang Investment reduced its holdings in Xinjie Energy, a semiconductor stock, by 800,000 shares, accounting for 20% of its shareholding. Xinjie Energy started a decline in early August, and the decline expanded to 35% from the high point to the end of the third quarter. As of the end of the third quarter, Ruiyang Investment held a market value of about 272 million yuan in New Clean Energy, a decrease of 230 million yuan from the previous period.

Private equity commented that the current market has bottomed out

Ten billion private equity Xuanyuan Investment mentioned in October that the turnover cycle at the market transaction level is at the bottom, and the market sentiment is at a freezing point.

At present, the pessimism in the market is spreading, and the asset management industry has made self-purchase, boosting market confidence. Since mid-October, 13 public funds and brokerage asset management institutions including E Fund, China Southern Asset Management, China Universal Asset Management, GF Fund, Guotai Junan Asset Management and other 13 public funds and asset management institutions of securities companies have accumulated a total of 1.15 billion yuan of self-purchasing in a single day. On October 28, 10 billion Quantitative Private Equity Investments also made their own purchases.

Xie Investment said that based on its long-term optimism about China‘s economy and capital market, and on the basis of long-term investment in various strategies of the company, since the announcement date, the company’s own funds, partners and employees’ personal funds will be used to subscribe for additional funds. The total amount is not less than 100 million yuan, of which no less than 70% is invested in fund products that are more long-term. Xie Investment believes that the capital market has entered the bottom area and has long-term investment value.

Xuanyuan Investment believes that the current market valuation and sentiment have bottomed out, and corporate profits are still bottoming out. There are still many uncertainties in the follow-up macro and the market, and the market is unlikely to be settled overnight. The company will make allocations in the direction of economic improvement while controlling risks.

In terms of meso-scale industry trends, Xuanyuan Investment believes that there has been a very obvious differentiation in the track stocks. Driven by overseas demand, the prosperity of the photovoltaic and energy storage sectors still maintains a relatively high level. After the price of silicon material falls, the demand suppression of large-scale ground power plants will be lifted. Overall, the valuation of photovoltaics is in a reasonable range after the correction. . Although the current prosperity of wind power is average, the growth expectations for next year are relatively clear, and the pattern is becoming clearer. For the new power system corresponding to the wind and the wind, the changes in the consumption and the power supply side are more worthy of attention. There is not much room for varieties related to the total demand in the tram sector, and the opportunity lies in the incremental subdivision demand brought about by the new technology cycle. Consumption is still sluggish, but perhaps an inflection point will be seen in the next six months to a year. Macroeconomic-related products such as bank real estate still need to wait for clearer right-side opportunities.