Home » Whistleblowers: New law protects whistleblowers
Business

Whistleblowers: New law protects whistleblowers

by admin
Whistleblowers: New law protects whistleblowers

Reading time: 4 mins

07/30/2023 09:06 Updated: 07/30/2023 09:06

On July 2, 2023, the German Whistleblower Protection Act came into force. The guideline supports the detection and fight against abuses such as corruption, fraud and other violations of legal regulations in companies. Data protection plays an important role in this.

Dear readers, this function is reserved for DWN subscribers.

“You can tell the truth”: The whistleblower and peace activist Daniel Ellsberg (USA) received the 7th International Peace Prize “Dresden Prize” in the Semperoper in Dresden in 2016. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Arno Burgi

Article is only available for subscribers


If you were previously logged in via FB/G+, please use the ‘Forgot Password’ feature and enter your email address there.

You will then receive a link that you can use to log in and set a password.

Forgot Password?

After entering your name or email address, you will receive an email in which you can register and set a password.

Read many articles for free. Order the newsletter, register and continue reading.
No obligation – no subscription.

You are already registered? Register

Help with registration and registration: leserservice@deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de

Would you like access? Read on now!

Including daily newsletter

Instant, unlimited access

Less ads

German business news

A publication of the Swedish publishing group Bonnier

Fast and secure payment

Innovation of the year 2018

See also  Berlusconi, the king's fleet never revealed. But also Twingo and Panda Special

You may also like

Tax, gift to tax evaders. In the tax...

German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks...

Driving to Success: Fiat’s TORK Hatchbacks Emerge as...

Pnrr, Northern League Fedriga complains: “Disappointed, Regions not...

Ikea: How Ingvar Kamprad revolutionized the furniture business

Pnrr, EU approval: ok for the third installment...

The Disappearance of the Win-Win Situation: Is Independence...

Drone attack on Moscow damages buildings

Via della Seta, Crosetto: “Italy out without damaging...

Subscribers keep price constant: Wissing: One million new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy