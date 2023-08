ROMA — Italian taxi drivers welcome the “reform” of the Meloni government with a deafening silence.

They are almost all silent, convinced that Palazzo Chigi, in the end, will not affect their privileges.

And so – after having limited the damage of the Bersani reform of 2006 and even defeated Mario Draghi in 2022 — again the drivers of the white cars seem to be singing victory.

