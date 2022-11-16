Who lied will be revealed!Tesla’s “out of control” new progress: Shanghai appraisal agency has come to Chaozhou for on-site appraisal today

There is now the latest progress in the turbulent Tesla out-of-control incident.

“Now we are waiting for the test results. Tesla is fully cooperating with the police. As long as the EDR count is out and all the driving data is in it, the scene of the accident at that time can be clearly restored.” “A Tesla in Chaozhou, Guangdong, lost control and caused 2 deaths and 3 injuries” incident processing progress, a Tesla related person told a reporter from Economic Observer.com.

The reporter learned from people close to the owner of the accident thatAt present, the appraisal agency from Shanghai has arrived in Chaozhou, and the traffic police will notify the traffic police team to do on-site appraisal tomorrow morning. According to the information it currently has, the traffic police will only get the driving data submitted by Tesla today (16th).

On November 13, the news that “a Tesla out of control in Chaozhou, Guangdong caused 2 deaths and 3 injuries” sparked discussions and quickly became a hot search. It is understood that on November 5th, a car owner in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province was driving a Tesla Model Y and tried to stop. After the parking failed, the vehicle suddenly lost control and accelerated for two kilometers. People were injured (including the driver). At present, the police are seeking a third-party identification agency for identification to restore the truth of the accident.

After the incident, on November 12, Weibo user @豪乌比 published a long article on Weibo as the son of the accident driver, introducing the accident situation, pointing out that Tesla had problems with sudden acceleration and brake failure, which led to Accidents happen. It said that at that time, the owner drove the vehicle to the destination and prepared to pull over to stop, but when he stepped on the brake pedal, he found that the brake pedal was too hard to stop, and then the car did not stop when he pressed the P gear. After the car accelerated abnormally, the owner slammed on the brakes midway but to no avail.

@杰乔比 also pointed out that the involved Tesla continued to run wildly without reducing its speed after the airbag popped out, indicating that the vehicle had some serious failure. Moreover, the car hit other vehicles many times in the early stage without slowing down at all, indicating that the standard automatic emergency braking AEB of this Tesla factory has also completely failed due to some kind of failure.

Subsequently, Tesla officially responded to the accident. On November 13, Tesla officially stated: From the existing accident video, it can be seen that the brake lights did not light up for a long time during the high-speed driving of the vehicle. The background data shows: (1) The vehicle switch has been pressed deeply for a long time, and it was kept at 100% for a time; (2) The brakes were not pressed during the whole process; Release quickly and the brake lights come on and off quickly.