On the morning of November 15, a special meeting on the city’s normalized epidemic prevention and control follow-up and community management and control work was held. Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Control and Disposal Headquarters presided over and delivered a speech. Yang Feng, secretary and executive commander of the Municipal Normalized Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting.

The meeting heard a report on the recent nucleic acid follow-up inspection and community management and control. Participants made exchange speeches.

Liu Qiang pointed out that all levels of the city must effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and unswervingly implement the “external defense import, internal defense rebound” The general strategy is to unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic zeroing”, conscientiously implement the twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, build a solid defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and protect the lives and health of the people. In accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, we must adhere to problem-oriented, clarify the division of responsibilities, optimize and adjust the prevention and control system, sort out and clarify the prevention and control process, improve and supplement prevention and control forces, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control scientifically and accurately. It is necessary to improve the level of digital epidemic prevention, optimize and improve the comprehensive command platform, strengthen the integration and sharing of data information, improve the closed-loop management system, and continuously improve the efficient and coordinated information system to ensure that the prevention and control work is more accurate and efficient. It is necessary to do a good job in nucleic acid testing and health screening, improve the coverage and quality of testing, keep an eye on key groups, and ensure that no one is missed and no dead ends are left. It is necessary to improve the grassroots service system, carry out targeted services, ensure the quality of life of residents, and help solve difficulties and problems in a timely manner.

Municipal leaders Lu Tao, Li Guoqiang, Wang Maozhen, and municipal government secretary-general Wang Pinmu attended the meeting.