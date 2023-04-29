Home » Why everyone is chasing a college degree
Business

Why everyone is chasing a college degree

by admin
Why everyone is chasing a college degree

“It’s an elite problem”: Three times more university degrees than 20 years ago – why everyone is chasing a title

Universities are more popular with young people than higher vocational education. According to the expert Rudolf Strahm, there is an urgent need for a bachelor’s and master’s degree in vocational training. Now the politicians are reacting.

Filled lecture halls: Two out of five young adults nowadays complete a university degree.

Image: Gaëtan Bally/Keystone

A heated debate has flared up around the academization. It is nonsensical that you need an academic title as a kindergarten teacher, for example. The populist tenor: there are more and more young, privileged people who would study at the university at the expense of the general public in order to then work on a mini-job and make a nice life for themselves. On the other hand, the reputation of the apprenticeship is eroding.

See also  Unicredit takes off, burst of buy after ok ECB at 2nd buyback tranche. Here's where the title can go according to analysts

You may also like

Usa: economy with the handbrake, but it also...

Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum

Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis...

Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

What forgets those who play to attack Italy...

Which Jordan never wants again

Polls, the Democratic Party is over 20 percent:...

Super interest for defecting customers who come back

Generali approves the financial statements (and the coupon)....

Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy