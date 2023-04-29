Why everyone is chasing a college degree

“It’s an elite problem”: Three times more university degrees than 20 years ago – why everyone is chasing a title Universities are more popular with young people than higher vocational education. According to the expert Rudolf Strahm, there is an urgent need for a bachelor’s and master’s degree in vocational training. Now the politicians are reacting.

Filled lecture halls: Two out of five young adults nowadays complete a university degree. Image: Gaëtan Bally/Keystone

A heated debate has flared up around the academization. It is nonsensical that you need an academic title as a kindergarten teacher, for example. The populist tenor: there are more and more young, privileged people who would study at the university at the expense of the general public in order to then work on a mini-job and make a nice life for themselves. On the other hand, the reputation of the apprenticeship is eroding.