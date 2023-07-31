Home » Will “Barbie” save Swiss cinemas?
Will “Barbie” save Swiss cinemas?

by admin
“Most successful start in four years”: Thanks to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”, Swiss cinemas are fuller than they have been for a long time

Films couldn’t be more different: The live-action adaptations of “Barbie” based on the doll and “Oppenheimer” based on the father of the atomic bomb ensure full cinemas. The industry urgently needs this. But the doll is not good enough for records in this country.

The film “Barbie” was aggressively marketed – and now the box office is ringing.

Bild: Stephanie Keith/Getty

In the live-action adaptation of the same name, “Barbie” frees not only women from the patriarchy, but also the cinemas from their crisis: the film by director Greta Gerwig, which opened last week, grossed 155 million US dollars in North America over the weekend, making it the most successful Theatrical release of the year.

