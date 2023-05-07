Home » Will take all prisoners of war home
Business

Will take all prisoners of war home

by admin
Will take all prisoners of war home

Military Analyst: Ukraine has geographic advantage in offensive

Military analyst Niklas Masuhr sees the announced Ukrainian offensive a geographical advantage for the Ukrainian army. If it advances at different points on the front, it has shorter routes if it wants to move troops to hot spots for reinforcements. The Russian army has longer routesbecause it can only move in the occupied territory in southern and eastern Ukraine, Masuhr, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the ETH University in Zurich, told the German Press Agency.

Like other analysts, Masuhr also assumes that Elements of the offensive have already begun. “Something like that doesn’t start with a red booster rocket,” he said. The recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics are likely to play a preparatory role.

According to Masuhr, analysts consider three main offensive directions possible: near the city of Cherson in the south, in the north and near Zaporizhia in central Ukraine. They assumed alternating offensive priorities, complemented by smaller offensives to engage the Russians at multiple points. “For the Ukrainians, it will be a matter of confronting the Russians with the dilemma of which axes of attack they should concentrate on,” said Masuhr.

With He does not anticipate any major Russian offensive efforts. “Judging by the condition of the troops, Russia cannot be expected to launch offensives on a broad front like at the beginning of the war,” said Masuhr. Ukrainian Supply problems could still become a problem in the medium term.

See also  Ministry of Commerce: Take multiple measures to ensure the stability and smoothness of the foreign trade industry chain and supply chain_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Single network, Gasparri steals the show from Urso...

The Sufferings of Truck Drivers | Economy |...

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Messi: discover the 10...

Brain-computer interface successful in monkeys for the first...

Weekend horoscope 6 May and 7 May 2023...

German Bundestag – Expo 2030: Union asks about...

EU Parliament: the homosexual Jesus exhibition between sadomasochistic...

Services: Number of postal complaints is falling

Rdc, temporary contracts within 80 km. The “fair”...

Russia, attack on pro-Kremlin writer: “US and UK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy