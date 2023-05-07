Will take all prisoners of war home

Military Analyst: Ukraine has geographic advantage in offensive

Military analyst Niklas Masuhr sees the announced Ukrainian offensive a geographical advantage for the Ukrainian army. If it advances at different points on the front, it has shorter routes if it wants to move troops to hot spots for reinforcements. The Russian army has longer routesbecause it can only move in the occupied territory in southern and eastern Ukraine, Masuhr, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the ETH University in Zurich, told the German Press Agency.

Like other analysts, Masuhr also assumes that Elements of the offensive have already begun. “Something like that doesn’t start with a red booster rocket,” he said. The recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics are likely to play a preparatory role.

According to Masuhr, analysts consider three main offensive directions possible: near the city of Cherson in the south, in the north and near Zaporizhia in central Ukraine. They assumed alternating offensive priorities, complemented by smaller offensives to engage the Russians at multiple points. “For the Ukrainians, it will be a matter of confronting the Russians with the dilemma of which axes of attack they should concentrate on,” said Masuhr.

With He does not anticipate any major Russian offensive efforts. “Judging by the condition of the troops, Russia cannot be expected to launch offensives on a broad front like at the beginning of the war,” said Masuhr. Ukrainian Supply problems could still become a problem in the medium term.