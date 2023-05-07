Guillermo César Viola, mainstay of Neuquén education

I remember and pay homage to his departure from this plane. These were times of hard work, where our love for teaching and for our region united us.

Neuquen

The professor was born in Cipolletti on March 10, 1951. He attended primary and secondary school in his hometown. His parents were José Domingo Viola and Noemí Arolfo de Viola, born in Santa Fe. He formed his family with Silvia Moretti, with whom he had four children: Martín Guillermo, María Celeste, María Valeria, Agustín Ignacio, who gave them several grandchildren.

He finished his secondary studies as a National Bachelor, and received his National Professorship of Physical Education from the Santa Fe National Institute of Physical Education in March 1972. In search of details about his teaching work, the Historical Archive of the Provincial Council of Education gave us his file, in which his vast career is synthesized. The pages of the document tell us that in his early professional days in the 1970s he served in the Neuquén vacation community. He was a professor at the No. 1 Sports and Recreation Center in this capital.

In 1973 he worked as a special physical education teacher at the Don Bosco College. He later became director of Educational Camps of the Directorate of Physical Education, Sports and Recreation. He integrated official commissions in the national intercollegiate rugby tournament, in the 1976 child physical education course. At that time he was a special physical education teacher at primary school No. 60 in the capital of Neuquén. In 1981 he carried out a commission of services with the director of physical education, Professor Raúl Fantussatti, in National Intercollegiate Sports Competitions. He was head of the Division of Teacher Training and Competences, Educational Camps and Vacation Camps. He worked as an interim technical teaching assistant analyst at the Center for Physical Education, Sports and Recreation No. 1 in Neuquén, CEF 1. On the certification sheets in his file we see the signatures of numerous names in education in the capital: Teresa A. de Valero , Blanca Carolina PA de Tirachini, Rubén Maidana, Leonor Deraco, Zeinab Alé, Fenny Goransky, María Esther Orejas, among many others. In addition, he carried out refresher courses and teacher improvement in physical education for the Preschool Level and First Level of primary schools: it was 1984 in Zapala. In 1985 he was Director of Physical Education in the Provincial Council of Education; Director General of Services. In 1988 he was President of the Provincial Education Council, then he was relocated to the General Directorate of Legal Advice. He was a member of the Disciplinary Board, General Director of the Secretariat and Office of the General State Secretariat of the Interior. In 1997 he was appointed President of the Provincial Education Council in the last government of Don Felipe Sapag; he taught at the private Carpe Diem school. He was Member of the Media, Technical and Higher branches of the CPE; Vocal for the School Councils; Technical advisor to the CPE Presidency. Likewise, when five provinces were summoned to enact and sanction the Teacher Incentive Law, at the end of the 1990s, the representative for Neuquén was Professor Viola.

In the photo that accompanies the letter we see him exercising his position as president of the Provincial Council of Education in a meeting with Ministers of Education from all over the country in the Federal Council, which we accompany from the Provincial Directorate of Secondary, Technical and Higher Education. Those were difficult times, times of the Federal Education Law: the teaching union branch opposed its application in the province’s curriculum. The solid foundations determined its failure throughout the country. There were two pilot tests in this province in El Cholar and Las Coloradas but over time they were restored to the previous pedagogical guidelines.

Today I remember him, I pay tribute to his departure from this plane, they were times of hard work, where our love for teaching and for the region united us. I thank the authorities of my province that allowed me to work with him and his team.



