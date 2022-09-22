Original title: Win10 Build 19044.2075 (KB5017380) preview release

IT House September 22 news, recently, Microsoft released the Windows 10 preview version KB5017380 update (OS builds 19042.2075, 19043.2075 and 19044.2075). It brings a series of new features and improvements.

Here are the highlights

new features! News and interest controls on the taskbar can now be searched and modified using the Settings app. To change the settings, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > News & Interests. Otherwise, right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar settings.

new features! News and interests are now supported in all taskbar orientations. Top, left, or right taskbars now have functionality and settings similar to horizontal taskbars.

Resolved an issue where the app would need to be reinstalled if the app was not obtained from the Microsoft Store. This issue occurs after upgrading to Windows 10 or a newer OS.

Addresses rare bugs that cause blue screens. This happens after changing the display mode when using multiple monitors.

Fixed an issue that forces IE Mode tabs to reload in a session.

Fixed an issue affecting IE mode after opening a PDF file. When trying to open another page using the same browser window, the page does not open in that browser window.

Addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Japanese IME when it is active and IME Mode is turned on. The IME inserts the wrong character when inserting the dash character using the numeric keypad.

Fixed an issue affecting the rendering of the search box. It will not render correctly if logged in using tablet mode.

Addresses a known issue affecting daylight saving time in Chile. This issue can affect the time and date used for meetings, apps, tasks, services, transactions, and more.

Windows 10 Servicing Stack Updates – 19042.1940, 19043.1940 and 19044.1940

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, the component that installs Windows Update. Servicing Stack Update (SSU) ensures a reliable servicing stack so that devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

The following are known issues:

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: