Original title: People’s Daily Online: Match-fixing in Jiangsu and Shanghai insults the public’s IQ and does not rule out violations of law and discipline

On April 17, People.com published a comment saying that match-fixing in Jiangsu and Shanghai not only chilled the hearts of fans, but also insulted the IQ of the public. The following is the original text:

[People’s Talk: Strictly deal with negative games, let the “hurricane” disperse the basketball dust]

Negative competition must be dealt with! According to reports, China Basketball announced today the punishment decision on Shanghai Jiushi Team and Suzhou Kendia Team. In addition, Li Chunjiang, the head coach of the Shanghai Jiushi team, and Li Nan, the head coach of the Suzhou Kendia team, were suspended for 5 years and 3 years respectively, and the general managers of the two clubs were also punished.

Three days ago, in the final stage of the match between the two teams, an unbelievable situation occurred. The already leading Suzhou Kendia team made “low-level” mistakes one after another and gave up the upcoming victory. Because this scene was too absurd, it caused a frenzy of doubts. It even made a lot of hot searches. Some netizens complained about “I don’t even bother to act” and “treat fans as idiots”.

Facts have proved that the two sides are indeed playing a passive game. In other words, it is match-fixing. Such a blatantly negative game not only chills the hearts of the fans, but also insults the public’s IQ; it not only violates the spirit of sportsmanship, but also challenges the relevant rules.

The Chinese Basketball Association handled it according to the regulations, which is very satisfying. Faced with this result, I believe that many people still can’t hide their sadness after giving praise. Why did the two teams act so recklessly? In the background of the “hurricane” anti-corruption in football, who gave the courage? Such reckless behavior not only wants to destroy the two teams, but also destroys Chinese basketball.

It should be said that compared with the disastrous achievements of the Chinese men’s football team, the Chinese men’s basketball team is still good, but it has also lost the aura of the former Asian hegemony. One detail is that the Chinese men’s basketball team lost both games in the qualifying match two years ago and missed the Tokyo Olympics. The record of participating in the Olympic Games for nine consecutive times since 1984 was terminated.

Can the Chinese men’s basketball team regain its glory? When will it return to the top of Asia? This is a matter of great concern to everyone. But at this juncture, two well-known teams have teamed up to play passively. Isn’t it infuriating? It is certain that the shock waves brought about by this negative game will continue, and the Chinese basketball world is bound to be deeply impacted.

During the two sessions of the country this year, Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, said frankly that for a long time, the development of my country’s “three major balls”, especially men’s events, has not been satisfactory. what to do? Gao Zhidan expressed the determination to use strong medicines to eradicate illnesses and punish chaos, focus on the outstanding problems existing in the current work of the “three major balls”, such as lack of spirit, lack of righteousness, and weak style of work, and resolutely crack down on and severely punish football and other fields Corruption and “fake gambling black” problems, uphold discipline, strictly enforce discipline, improve the system, strengthen rules, comprehensively restore and reconstruct the good ecology of the healthy and sustainable development of the “three major balls”.

Now it seems that the two teams playing negative games is the appearance, behind which there may be problems such as lack of energy, lack of righteousness, and weak style.Even violation of law and discipline is not ruled out.From this point of view, it is the right time to scrape the bone to treat poison, and the reconstruction of the healthy ecology cannot wait.

“The hurricane can’t afford it, but the dust doesn’t disperse.” Some professionals believe, “The things in Shanghai and Jiangsu have given the CBA a good opportunity to reverse its image, proving that it is still a professional league, and at least try to be professional.” It is hoped that the Chinese Basketball Association will strictly deal with this matter, which will lead to more comprehensive and in-depth thinking, so that the chaos will be eliminated, and the level of Chinese basketball will be improved, so that it can no longer live up to the eager expectations of the fans.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: