Two tons of cocaine at sea, record seizure in Sicily

breaking latest news – Two tons of cocaine that would have yielded something like retail 400 million euros, were seized by soldiers of the Provincial Command of the Finance Guard of Catania together with financiers of the Messina aeronautical group. The drugs were found off the coast of the sea eastern coasts of Sicily: the financiers have identified numerous floating parcels, accompanied by a luminous signaling device and held together by nets which prevented their dispersion. They were packed with care to avoid water infiltration that would spoil the contents and to keep them afloat.

The cargo, according to the investigators, had been specifically left at sea by one of the cargo ships that sail that stretch of coast to be subsequently recovered and transported to the mainland. Therefore, the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Finance Police of Catania was activated which, also with the support of the Aeronaval Operations Department of Palermo, provided collaboration in relation to the recovery activities of the sea parcels and also coordinated the subsequent operations to secure the load, carrying out the necessary insights into the delicate context.

Simultaneously with the discovery, an investigation was initiatedaerial reconnaissance activities by aircraft of the Pratica di Mare aero-maritime exploration group and the Catania Air Maneuvering Section to check for the possible presence of further parcels lost in the area surrounding the area where they were found. Once the air and sea activities were completed, specialized units of the PEF nucleus of Catania therefore proceeded to inspect the packages, ascertaining the effective presence inside them of numerous pats containing a whitish substance in powder which, from a preliminary examination through the The use of expeditious tests, it turned out to be cocaine: 1,600 pats, contained in about 70 packages, for a total gross weight of almost two thousand kilograms.

