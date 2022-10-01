Home Business Windows 11’s system tray gets a big improvement, missing features are finally filled – Windows 11
Business

Windows 11’s system tray gets a big improvement, missing features are finally filled – Windows 11

by admin
Windows 11’s system tray gets a big improvement, missing features are finally filled – Windows 11

A few weeks ago, Microsoft brought back the redesigned system tray in Windows 11 preview builds from the Dev Channel. At the time, we called this redesign effort “half improvements, half nerfs” because the improvements were mixed with removed features, like the ability to drag icons in and out of the taskbar.

Microsoft promised to continue improving system areas to address customer feedback, and it now appears that the company has delivered on that promise in a short period of time.

Windows 11 build 25211 brings a much-improved system tray with better visuals and previously missing features.

Icons now have a circular focus area that matches other buttons on the taskbar, overflow menus have a “pleasant” animation, and tooltips follow the system theme.

While visual change and consistency are great additions to Windows 11 that are much needed, many users seem to care more about arranging icons by dragging them, and now that feature is back, too, and it has a divider that helps place icons in in the correct position.

Old System Tray for Windows 11

Redesigned system tray in Windows 11 development builds

Microsoft says the updated system tray is preliminary, meaning users should expect more changes and improvements in the future. Also, it doesn’t work for everyone. Luckily, if you’re running the latest Windows 11 developer build, you can use the ViveTool app to force-enable the redesigned system tray.

Important: Before experimenting with early implementations of new features, especially before using third-party apps like ViveTool, back up your data. Your safest bet is to wait for Microsoft to “naturally” enable the new features on your system, or to not use the preview version at all.

See also  Apple's new product prediction: iPhone 13 is strategically "not fragrant"-Apple iPhone

You may also like

The made in Italy of bridges makes its...

Tlc, blackout alarm on networks: “Infrastructures at risk”

Leaprun evaporated 31.9 billion in two days, scaring...

Apple CEO Tim Cook: “I’m not sure the...

Ideal ONE replacement model L8 officially released: NVIDIA...

Tims China Nasdaq listing: $1.4 billion Tencent Sequoia...

iPhone 14 Pro DXOMARK got a high score...

Leapmotor Technology’s first financial report after listing: half-year...

Istat: inflation at + 0.3% on a monthly...

Eurozone: inflation marks + 10% in September against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy