L’ibrido enters the Dacia range with the Jogger Hybrid 140, a five or seven-seater model that mixes the characteristics of a station wagon and an SUV. The Romanian brand has exploited the know-how of the Renault group gained in motorsport to (finally) propose a reliable and super current technology such as the full hybrid which was still missing in the range. To do this, it chose to rely on the Cmf-B platform, the same one used on the Sandero (and with some differences on the Clio and Captur), which was developed for various engines, including the hybrid. This is the first model which will then pave the way for electrification for all the others in the range as happened for the other brands of the French group.

The sophisticated powertrain, already seen on Renault models such as the Captur 145 e-tech, offers a total power of 140 HP and 148 NM of torque and is made up of a 90 HP 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine associated with two electric motors, one of 36 kW (49 hp) and an Hsg (High-Voltage Starter Generator) type starter/generator that starts the car. Both are powered by a 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery located in the wheel well. buffer stock. Obviously, as in all electrified models, the car during deceleration and braking allows the battery to be recharged. And, it should be noted that the car starts in electric and then, when you accelerate, the thermal enters.

Another interesting technology is the multimode transmission with clutchless dog clutch which uses the electric motor to find the right rpm to change the clutch. Driving the system was a bit noisy and with a scooter effect (continuous variation type) therefore a smooth and linear drive is required, without large variations in power. Note on consumption: the house declares 4.8 l/100 km and we have found around 5l/100 km and 20 km with a liter for a car of this size are an excellent result.

The dimensions are generous: 4,547 mm long, 1,784 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The boot has a capacity of 708 liters which is limited to 160 liters in a 7-seater configuration and reaches 1,819 liters when the second row backrests are lowered. The loading sill is quite raised but still easily reachable even by not very tall people. Two equipment: Expression (seven places only) ed Extreme (both five and seven seats). These obviously differ from the on-board equipment which already in the entry level version includes an 8.4-inch touch display with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 7-inch digital dashboard.

We tried the setup Extreme and it’s well cared for, obviously there are plastics that are a bit cheap but these are combined with a fabric solution that embraces the entire dashboard and door panels which give more quality to the interior. The seats are arranged in a theater style, with the rear seats higher than in the front row. As for the space on board, all passengers can be seated comfortably.