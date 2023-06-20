Home » Work – Fake priest is said to elicit “sins” from employees of US restaurant
Work – Fake priest is said to elicit "sins" from employees of US restaurant

Work – Fake priest is said to elicit “sins” from employees of US restaurant

The restaurant chain used a fake priest Image: AFP

A California restaurant chain has hired a fake priest to coax its employees into confessing to ‘sins’ at work. The wrong pastor asked the employees to confess violations.

A California restaurant chain has hired a fake priest to coax its employees into confessing to “sins” at work. The fake chaplain asked Taqueria Garibaldi employees to confess to wrongdoing and whether they had ever stolen from or otherwise harmed the company, an employee testified in a lawsuit before the Department of Labor.

The operator of the restaurants in the cities of Sacramento and Roseville was ordered to pay employees $140,000 in damages, the ministry said.

The case came after investigations revealed the company was denying employees overtime pay. In addition, managers are said to have been paid out of the tip box and employees were threatened with “impact under immigration law” if they resisted the conditions.

A spokesman for the Sacramento Catholic Church said the false priest was not affiliated with it.

