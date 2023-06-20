Lotte Hotel Group HQ donates 100 million won to build an emergency disaster relief system :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Lee Sang-jin, head of marketing at Lotte Hotel Group Headquarters (left) and Kim Jeong-hee, secretary general of the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association (right), pose for a commemorative photo at the donation delivery ceremony held at the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association in Mapo-gu. (Photo = Courtesy of Lotte Hotel Group HQ)

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ryu Nan-young = Lotte Hotel Group HQ announced on the 21st that it had donated 100 million won to the ‘Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association’ for the operation of a relief kit support system for disaster victims.

The donation donated by Lotte Hotel Group HQ this time will be used to establish an emergency relief cooperation system between the two companies and to provide relief kits to victims within 12 hours in the event of a national disaster. This is to minimize damage to victims by quickly delivering relief kits consisting of sanitary products, medicines, and daily necessities.

Lee Sang-jin, head of marketing at Lotte Hotel Group HQ, said, “We hope to help our neighbors who are in trouble due to sudden disasters.”

Hotel Lotte is carrying out sharing and donation activities in various fields such as supporting the vulnerable and eco-friendly as part of social contribution.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

