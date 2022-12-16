Listen to the audio version of the article

Intesa Sanpaolo launches the short week of 4 days. In fact, the group announces that it will offer employees operating in Italy «a new work organization model that meets the needs of reconciling the balance of professional and working life and demonstrates attention to their well-being, through innovative solutions of working methods with the aim of make the bank even more agile and dynamic, at the service of a more demanding clientele». The bank has 74,000 employees in Italy.

Among the main innovations there is «an evolution of the smart working with the possibility of flexible working up to 120 days a yearwithout monthly limits, and the short week of 4 days of 9 working hours for equal pay, on a voluntary basis and compatibly with the bank’s technical-organisational and production requirements». The organizational news will come introduced in January without agreement with the unions, given that the discussion with the workers’ representatives, “although it took place in a profitable and constructive manner, did not find a consensus on the overall content”.

Unions: no agreement on smart working and working hours

The unions have communicated that no agreement has been reached between Intesa Sanpaolo and the trade union organizations (Fabi – First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca and Unisin) in the negotiation on smart working and working hours.

The negotiation found a «closure by the company. In particular, the bank has not currently been available to: extend smart working and 4×9, not even with the necessary modulations, to all colleagues in the branch network; identify technical tools that allow for real disconnection at the end of one’s working hours; increase the value of the meal voucher for everyone; recognize the full meal voucher for smart working days; recognize compensation for energy and connection costs, as well as a contribution for setting up the workstation», explain the unions.

Despite five months of negotiations and “a few steps forward, these closures, incomprehensible given the more than positive trend and organization of the bank, have not allowed the signing of an agreement”.