December 9: Operator Uniper announces that the first gas is to be fed into the natural gas network via the new LNG terminal on December 22.

December 12: The last section of the new connection pipeline is connected to the long-distance gas network with a welded seam.

December 15: The special ship “Höegh Esperanza” and the technical heart of the facility arrives in Wilhelmshaven and moors at the pier.

December 16: The competent authority in Lower Saxony issues the last outstanding water law permit for the operation of the terminal. The discharge of chlorine-containing waste water into the sea is also regulated. Environmental protection groups criticize this.

December 17: The terminal in Wilhelmshaven is opened as the first German import terminal for liquefied natural gas in the presence of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).