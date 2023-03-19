Home Business Work started for Baltic Sea gas terminals off Rügen
Business

Work started for Baltic Sea gas terminals off Rügen

by admin
Work started for Baltic Sea gas terminals off Rügen

December 9: Operator Uniper announces that the first gas is to be fed into the natural gas network via the new LNG terminal on December 22.

December 12: The last section of the new connection pipeline is connected to the long-distance gas network with a welded seam.

December 15: The special ship “Höegh Esperanza” and the technical heart of the facility arrives in Wilhelmshaven and moors at the pier.

December 16: The competent authority in Lower Saxony issues the last outstanding water law permit for the operation of the terminal. The discharge of chlorine-containing waste water into the sea is also regulated. Environmental protection groups criticize this.

December 17: The terminal in Wilhelmshaven is opened as the first German import terminal for liquefied natural gas in the presence of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

See also  Government, if Piantedosi resigns, it's a crisis. Message from the League to Meloni

You may also like

Crack Credit Suisse: Swiss banks’ vocation for racketeering...

The Spillover and Implications of the Silicon Valley...

Michael Voigtländer: Consumption potential is reduced by climate...

Does Francesca Pascale enter politics? In Milan he...

Heat pump obligation: owners should know this before...

Supply chain, territories and alliances: the winning recipe...

MVP – Woidke defends Schwesig against criticism from...

Digital Magics and LVenture Group towards the union:...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – the federal government...

From work to the environment, anything but alliances:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy