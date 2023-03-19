18:10

What has Zvezda provided lately?

Very few quality games! Two weeks ago, they were in a very favorable position as they were at the top of the ABA league, with a better head-to-head score than Partizan and an advantage in the standings. Now they are far from that position.

First, they were shockingly defeated in Zagreb by Cibona, which is about to be shut down, and then Partizan also triumphed in the derby and took first place in the table. That’s why now there is no excuse and victory must be achieved!