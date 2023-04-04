Home Business “World’s best” investor goes all-in
Business

“World’s best” investor goes all-in

by admin
“World’s best” investor goes all-in

ARK boss Cathie Wood lives up to her reputation for daring bets.

The renewed stock market slump from the beginning of the week Cathie Wood with her American fund company ARK Investment Management for massive acquisitions.

How from the agency «Bloomberg» (article subject to payment) According to data collected, Wood’s company’s eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have invested in 27 different positions; this while the US tech index experienced its worst sell-off since the March 2020 coronavirus crash. ARK made most of its acquisitions in titles from the Roku streaming service.

Earned a lot, lost a lot

With the acquisitions, Wood once again lives up to her reputation for daring bets. The American is one of the earliest fans of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and has made a lot of money for her investors with its shares and other tech stocks. Since then, supporters have referred to her as the “world‘s greatest investor”. However, the turnaround in interest rates and the associated sell-off of “hot” Nasdaq stocks have caused massive losses and criticism for the ARK-ETF. The firm’s flagship fund has lost more than half its value since the start of the year.

Wood didn’t lose his head over it, though. She took isolated profits and invested them in stocks that had already been penalized by the stock market. Using this tactic, it has now also bought the “dip” on the stock exchanges on a large scale.


See also  Supercentro beats the crisis and plans new openings

You may also like

Army orders new guided missiles from German-Israeli company

Fed-ECB, the threat of rates hinders a new...

A little inflation keeps you from doing stupid...

The Beginner’s Guide to Bonds: How Do They...

Webinar on May 5th, 2023: Focus on private...

In Finland, the centre-right returns to power in...

Friuli elections, Pd-5S flop. Landini blurts out: “Ah...

What misconduct justifies the revocation of the license...

China, central bank: country will safeguard the yuan...

Founder Rice makes a big splash in China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy