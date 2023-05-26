Wu Xiaohui investigates the high-quality development work of the manufacturing industry, cultivates and grows new drivers of development through innovation, and actively integrates into the domestic and international dual cycles_Government News_Jiangmen People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) On May 25, Mayor Wu Xiaohui went to the front line of enterprises in Pengjiang District to investigate the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong The spirit of important speeches and important instructions anchors the primary task of high-quality development, adheres to the real economy as the foundation, and the manufacturing industry as the home, fosters and expands new drivers of development through innovation, makes good use of both domestic and international markets and resources, and actively integrates into domestic and international dual cycle.

Wu Xiaohui came to Jiangmen Mingfu Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Co., Ltd. to learn about production and operation, product research and development, market development, etc., encouraged enterprises to follow the development path of “specialization, specialization and innovation”, actively expanded product application scenarios, strengthened linkage with local high-quality enterprises, and shared Marketing channels, to speed up the development of the domestic market. Relevant departments are required to take the initiative to provide services, help enterprises to solve difficulties, and promote enterprises to “small promotion”.

At Jiangmen Plant Protection Co., Ltd., Wu Xiaohui walked into the production workshops and laboratories to learn about the company’s production, operation and development planning, and encouraged the company to seize opportunities, increase investment in scientific research, strengthen talent recruitment, accelerate the cultivation of high-value patents, and further improve products Advantages, expand production capacity and seize the market, and strive to become a national-level specialized new “little giant”. Pengjiang District is required to help enterprises speed up the acceptance of new factories to ensure that they can be put into production as soon as possible.

Jiangmen Gewei Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the largest R&D and production bases for motorcycle engine parts and accessories in China. Wu Xiaohui listened carefully to the demands of enterprises, coordinated on-site solutions to relevant issues, and encouraged enterprises to further increase investment in automation transformation and digital transformation, keep up with market demand and produce more high value-added products, lengthen the industrial chain, improve product efficiency, and accelerate the development of international markets . Relevant departments are required to optimize services, implement various preferential policies for enterprises, accelerate the revitalization and utilization of idle and inefficient land, and help enterprises accelerate their development.

Jiangmen Dingyi Food Co., Ltd. has the fastest instant noodle production line in the world. Wu Xiaohui listened to the introduction of enterprise production, market development, etc., and emphasized that it is necessary to actively introduce upstream and downstream enterprises, enhance the supporting capabilities of local industries, and help enterprises to speed up the creation of a complete product chain; encourage enterprises to enhance local research and development capabilities, build engineering technology research centers, and strengthen cooperation with our city. The linkage and cooperation of advantageous enterprises will develop special new products and further increase the market share.

City leader Zheng Xiaoyi participated in the investigation.