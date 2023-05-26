I am also stable on the flagship! GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 Power Supply Unboxing / New Cost-Effective Option, ATX 3.0

The UD series power supply has always been the choice of GIGABYTE power supply products with a considerable CP value. This time GIGABYTE launched the first 1300W UD1300GM PG5 power supply in the UD series. The UD1300GM PG5, which boasts a super durable service life, uses the main Japanese capacitor and is equipped with a 14cm HYB Smart silent fan and enhanced cooling fins, passed the Intel ATX 3.0 specification test and 80 Plus conversion rate gold certification! The standard length of 16cm uses a fully modular cable design with enough room for cable hiding. The original factory provides a 10-year warranty for after-sales service, so there is no problem in stable use.

GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 Power Specifications:

Specification: Intel Form Factor ATX 12V v3.0

PFC: Active PFC (>0.9 typical)

Input voltage (AC): 100-240Vac

Input current: 15-6.5A

Input frequency: 60-50Hz

Output wattage: 1300W

Output Voltage (DC): +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5VSB

Dimensions: 150 x 160 x 86mm

Fan: 140mm HYB fan

Conversion Rate Certification: 80 Plus Gold

Power wire: full module wire

Warranty: 10 years

Protection system: OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP

Cable connectors: 1x 24 Pin motherboard connector, 2x 8 Pin CPU connector, 1x 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR connector, 8x 6+2 Pin PCIe connector, 12x SATA connector, 6x Peripheral, 2x floppy

Unpacking GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 Power Supply

A few months ago, this site brought you GIGABYTE’s new “UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0” power supply out of the box. The main update focuses on conforming to the Intel ATX V3.0 specification and natively supporting 12VHPWR power supply cables. Among the power supply product lines, UD850GM PG5/UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 is launched for players to purchase.

This time GIGABYTE has added the brand’s first 1300W power supply to the Ultra Durable power supply product series. The UD1300GM PG5 also complies with the Intel ATX 3.0 standard and supports 12VHPWR power supply. It also has a 105°C main Japanese high-quality capacitor and an enhanced cooling solution. , and the 14cm HYB large fan and many other product features are all accommodated in this 16cm standard length power supply.



∆ UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0 and UD1300GM PG5 power supply.



∆ GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 outer box packaging display.



∆ The number of wire connectors and basic specifications are printed on the outer box.

GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 is 2cm longer than the 14cm of UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0, and the specification is 150 x 160 x 86 mm, which is 16cm long. If the case you choose is a compact mid-tower case, you may need to adjust it HDD mounting brackets or other means to gain more cable hiding space.

Now that the size of the power supply itself has increased and it has to bear higher wattage power supply capacity, GIGABYTE stuffed a larger 14cm HYB hydraulic bearing fan inside to bring better heat dissipation performance and help the power supply to dissipate heat. The fan itself has When the power supply is under low load, the intelligent mute function will automatically stop the fan to minimize the noise and obtain the quietest usage situation.



∆ GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5。



∆ 14cm HYB hydraulic bearing fan.



∆ Current and power related table.

The side of the power supply is printed with mechanical style totems and Ultra Durable series patterns. There are only large-area cooling holes in the rear exhaust direction and no other switches, that is, the built-in smart fan stop function cannot be turned off.

GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 uses a full module cable setting. You can install module cables according to the cables required by the PC. Compared with the previous straight-out cable method, it can save more space for cable storage. Each module cable slot has a There are white text labels and framed classifications. Players must remember not to make miracles when installing!



∆ Power supply side and rear display.



∆ Remember to remove the protective film attached!



∆ Fully modular cable slot.

The interior of GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 is cooled by 14cm HYB smart silent fan and enhanced heat dissipation solution. After disassembling the power supply, you can see that there are multiple heat dissipation fins inside. Better heat dissipation performance can prolong the service life of internal components.

The main capacitor in the power supply uses 105°C all-Japanese capacitors, and has six multiple protection designs such as OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP, and SCP, as well as national safety certifications to ensure stable operation of the power supply. GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 is converted through 80 PLUS The 80 PLUS specification requires that the power supply must have an energy efficiency of 80% or higher under the rated load of 20%, 50%, and 100%, and the power factor must be above 0.9.



∆ 14cm fan.



∆ Internal architecture of the power supply.



∆ Use Japanese capacitors.

Intel has launched a new ATX12V V3.0 power supply design guide and specification, but ATX 3.0 does not have a certification mark like 80 Plus, but is added on the product box by the power supply brand itself, so how do you know the power supply? Has it passed the Intel ATX12V V3.0 specification?

In fact, Intel also has a free ATX 3.0 power supply verification test platform. It uses a test instrument worth about 6.08 million Taiwan dollars to conduct a six-hour fully automatic rigorous test, which contains more than 600 test items. After the end, it will summarize about 90 pages. Test reports and design improvement suggestions, after passing the test certification, if the manufacturer is willing to disclose Intel, it will be put on the form of its own website.



∆ Passed the Intel ATX12V V3.0 test and certification, and published on Intel’s official website.

GIGABYTE UD series power supplies have always used black flat module wires. Flat wires are easier to wire on the chassis with insufficient space for hiding wires on the back of the motherboard. However, the GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 wire itself is soft and hard, and it may be necessary to bend it. Put a little extra effort into tying.

A set of ATX 20 / 24-Pin motherboard power supply connectors are provided. There are two 8-Pin CPU connectors. Flagship motherboards like Z790 AORUS XTREME need two 8-Pin power supplies. The GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 power supply can also be plugged in Fully powered.



∆ One 24-Pin cable for the motherboard with black flat design, the cable length is 610mm.



∆ Two CPU 8-Pin power supply wires, the length of which is 650mm.

The traditional graphics card power supply interface PCIe 8-Pin provides three y-shaped breakout wires and two single-head straight-out wires, both of which are designed with black flat wires.



∆ Three y-shaped double-ended PCIe 8-Pin black flat cables with a length of 650+150mm.



∆ Two straight PCIe 8-Pin cables with a length of 650mm.

GIGABYTE specially updated the UD PG5 model in the Ultra Durable series, in order to natively support 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR power supply wires, with NVIDIA new generation graphics card RTX 30/40 series, there is no need to use adapter wires, 12VHPWR wires are 12 The +4 Pin connector is 16-Pin, and the 12VHPWR wire has a relationship between wire diameter and arrangement, so it is wrapped with a braided outer layer to protect the wire.



∆ Single 12VHPWR braided outer wire, the total length of the wire is 700mm.



∆ 12+4 Pin single power supply limit is 600W, the same as UD850GM PG5 rev 2.0.



∆ When installing, make sure both ends of the wire are plugged in.

There are two different types of power cables for additional devices. One has four SATA connectors with a 180° lying angle at the end. There are a total of three or a total of twelve SATA power connectors.

The other cable has three large 4-Pin (Peripheral) connectors and a Floppy floppy power supply connector. There are two total, that is, six Peripherals and two Floppy, but these two power supply interfaces are already very common on the new generation desktop Used less.



∆ Three 4x SATA cables, the cable length is 650+150+150+150mm.



∆ Two 3x Peripheral and Floppy cables, the cable length is 600+150+150+150mm.



∆ Peripheral and Floppy are not used much now.



∆ AC wires, screws.

GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5 Power Test

This time the power supply test platform processor uses the 13th generation Intel Core i9 13900K, and is equipped with the Z790 AORUS XTREME flagship motherboard, and the GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G graphics card for testing. The software uses OCCT AVX2 and AIDA64 FPU + FurMark dual Carry out two kinds of stress tests for reference, and check and record the values ​​reported by the motherboard’s environmental control chip by HWiNFO 64. There will be 1~3% deviation in software monitoring. The data is for reference only.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C360-RGB

Motherboard: Z790 AORUS XTREME (rev. 1.0)

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics card: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: GIGABYTE UD1300GM PG5

Water cooling fan: LIAN LI UNI FAN P28

First use the OCCT AVX2 mode to carry out a load stress test on the processor and the graphics card at the same time. After 15 minutes of the stress test, you can view the data through the Super I/O environmental control chip on the main board. First, the +12V is maintained at Maximum 12.096 V ~ minimum 12.024 V, then +5V is maintained at maximum 5.040 V ~ minimum 5.010V.



∆ The maximum power consumption of i9 13900K is 305.66W; the maximum power consumption of RTX 4090 is 462.56W.



∆ OCCT AVX2 mode software stress test for 30 minutes, the value is reported by the environmental control chip ITE IT8689E.

Next, use AIDA64 FPU + FurMark, which is often used to test the stability and temperature of processors and graphics cards, and double-bake the two software at the same time to perform high-load stress tests. Here, HWiNFO 64 is used to view motherboard information and record data.

According to the data received after 20 minutes of testing, +12V is maintained at a maximum of 12.096 V to a minimum of 12.024 V, then +5V is maintained at a maximum of 5.040 V to a minimum of 5.010V, and the last +3.3V is maintained at a maximum of 3.324V to a minimum of 3.205V.



∆ AIDA64 FPU + FurMark software stress test, and the data collected during the test.

During the OCCT AVX2 test, the FLIR ONE Pro mobile phone dedicated infrared thermal imaging camera was used to check the temperature of the power supply and wires. The 12VHPWR power supply wire of the display card was directly connected to the power supply slot of the display card, and the adapter wire provided with the display card was not used.



∆ The cooling air outlet of the power supply is 45.3°C.



∆ 32.5°C for the slot area of ​​the power supply end of the module power supply cable.



∆ The ATX_12V CPU power socket area on the motherboard is 35.2°C.



∆ GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G powered by 12VHPWR 45.8°C.

Summarize

This time, GIGABYTE has added the first 1300W power supply that breaks through the kilowatt level in the value-added power supply series Ultra Durable. At the same time, UD1300GM PG5 is also the first 1300W power supply model among all GIGABYTE power supply products.

Although the UD1300GM PG5 has increased its body length from 14cm to 16cm due to its increased wattage, the internal fan has also increased to 14cm. The HYB smart fan is used, and the built-in smart fan stops The function can have a better quiet experience during standby. The internal use of the main Japanese capacitors has passed the Intel ATX 3.0 specification and the 80 Plus gold conversion rate test and certification. The security part includes OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP, etc. Six types of circuit protection designs, and various product features such as 10-year warranty and fully modular cable design.

Considering that the Ultra Durable series has always been GIGABYTE’s fairly cost-effective power supplies in the past, the author guesses that the price of the UD1300GM PG5, which is expected to be launched in early June, should not be too high. In the test, even with 13900K, Z790 AORUS XTREME, and GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G and other high-end flagship hardware tests also have a stable power supply capability and good performance. If the price is very sweet and sweet when it goes on the market, it is definitely a new power supply option worthy of reference.