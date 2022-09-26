Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty trend limited gift box is here: bigger than the makeup box of Miss Sister

At 14:00 on September 27th, the successor of Xiaomi’s most beautiful mobile phone civi – Xiaomi Civi 2 will be officially released. The front of the new phone adopts a long pill-digging hole design and has two built-in 32-megapixel lenses. It is known as Xiaomi’s strongest front selfie.

Today, Xiaomi officially announced the Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty trend limited gift box. Judging from the poster, the gift box looks like a metal leather box. Hu Xinxin, product manager of Xiaomi Civi, said that the picture cannot be seen. This gift box is really big and the material is too much, catching up with several cosmetic boxes.

Although the official did not announce the products in the gift box, but according to previous similar products, The gift box should include Xiaomi Civi 2 “Little White Dress” version, mobile phone case, Hello Kitty doll, stickers, co-branded charger and more.

In terms of core configuration, Xiaomi Civi 2 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, using Samsung’s 4nm process, built-in 4500mAh battery, support 67W fast charging, and the screen will be upgraded to 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

As a mobile phone that focuses on taking photos of women, Xiaomi Civi 2 provides two beauty styles: classic beauty and textured beauty. The former has soft tones and fresh colors, which are derived from traditional aesthetic concepts, more white and tender, and full of girlishness; the latter The tone of the person is real, and the facial features are more three-dimensional, which is suitable for advanced faces.

